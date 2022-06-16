Cashed up investors grab bigger share of home purchases

Property investor Matthew Ryan provides his predictions for the housing market as prices fall and auction clearance rates drop. (Video first published April 4, 2022)

There has been a big increase in the property buying activity of cashed up investors in recent months, the latest CoreLogic buyer classification figures reveal.

Cash buyers with multiple properties were responsible for 14% of purchases across April and May, up from as low as 9% in October last year.

This buyer group included people using funds freed up by reshuffling debt on other properties in a portfolio.

CoreLogic chief property economist Kelvin Davidson said the increase in this buyer group’s market share was a striking change, but there were some important caveats to be aware of.

The number of purchases being made by these buyers had fallen, but the decline had been smaller than for other buyer groups, which meant their percentage market share had risen, he said.

Also, some purchases might have been by people who still owned their previous property because they had not been able to sell it, or who were renting it out rather than selling into a softer market.

“But in an environment where credit is harder to secure, mortgage rates have risen sharply, and some potential ‘bargains’ are starting to emerge, it stands to reason that people with larger equity bases and/or buying with cash would be enjoying the current conditions.”

The share of property purchases by cash buyers with multiple properties has increased recently.

The national trend was mirrored in the main centres, with Auckland, Tauranga and Wellington the key areas where cash investors have had a higher market share lately.

Davidson said it would not be a surprise to see continued strength in the market for buyers with a greater equity base behind them as they could take their time and negotiate hard.

The first-home buyer market share rose to 23% in May, up from 22% in April and 21% in March. But it was down on the record high of 26.5% it hit in the third quarter of last year.

The reasons for the decline in their market share were easy to find, Davidson said. They included stretched affordability, tight availability of low deposit mortgages, new lending rules, and an active pull-back with an eye to finding a bargain later down the track.

Mortgaged investors’ market share remained stable on 23% in May, which was the level it had been at for several quarters. It had dropped from a peak of 29% early last year, after the introduction of a 40% deposit requirement and the removal of interest deductibility.

While investors’ share was lower than it used to be, it was worth noting they had not deserted the property market altogether, he said.

Supplied CoreLogic chief property economist Kelvin Davidson says it is not surprising people with larger equity bases or buying with cash are enjoying the current conditions.

“Almost one in four buyers are still in this category, with some investors clearly able to find enough convincing reasons to buy property, with higher yielding stock and/or newbuilds potentially a target.”

Many investors were in the market for the long haul, according to the latest Crockers/Tony Alexander Investor Insight report.

It showed investor buying intentions remained stable in May with 25% of the 519 respondents thinking of buying another property in the next year, up from 24% in April.

“No trend is evident, but it will be interesting to see what happens with this measure when we get beyond the current dominance of negative factors in the property market, and some turn their thoughts to counter-cyclical buying,” the report said.

While house prices and sales were currently falling, experts have said the state of the market was not as dire as it sounded, and there were now more opportunities for buyers who had access to finance.