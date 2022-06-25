Is it really cheaper to buy a house in Australia?

CoreLogic head of research Nick Goodall outlines the looming factors that could sink house prices, and how important the next election will be.

Ben Mangakahia has lived in Sydney for more than 15 years and loves it, but he is not planning to buy a house there.

He considered it, but found it would cost about A$1 million (NZ$1.09m) for a poor to average quality house about an hour’s drive from the part of the city he worked in.

Stamp duty of between $50,000 and $100,000, which had to come from savings rather than as part of a mortgage from a bank, had to be paid on top of that, he said.

“That means you are looking at roughly $200,000 for a 20% deposit plus stamp duty, and I was unable to use equity that I have in New Zealand.

“I could use superannuation accumulated here, but only a percentage of the amount that has been salary sacrificed, not any of the amount paid by employers.”

Even though he was on a healthy six-figure salary, the amount needed to save for a deposit plus stamp duty made it cheaper for him to buy in New Zealand.

“I’d love to buy here but, for me, it is cheaper to pay $800 per week in rent, and pay off two investment properties back home in the Coromandel.”

Mangakahia’s story runs counter to the widely held belief that house prices in Australia are much cheaper than in New Zealand.

James D. Morgan for P&O Cruises/Getty Images The median price in Sydney was $1.22 million in June.

Australia’s national median price was A$752,507 (NZ$825,500) in June, according to figures from CoreLogic in Australia.

In contrast, the Real Estate Institute put New Zealand’s national median at NZ$840,000 in May.

But Australia’s eight distinct state markets made up its national market, and a closer look at each state’s market showed the national house price comparison over-simplified the situation.

Here are some numbers from CoreLogic (converted to New Zealand dollars for simplicity’s sake).

Sydney was the most expensive market, with a median price of $1.22 million in June.

But units, which includes apartments and townhouses, made up a significant amount of Australia’s housing stock, particularly in the larger cities, so there were median prices for houses and for units.

That breakdown put Sydney’s median house price even higher at $1.54m, while its median unit price was $910,035.

Homes outside Sydney were cheaper, with the New South Wales median price at $819,252.

Darrian Traynor/Getty Images Melbourne’s median price is $884,364, but its median house price is $1.08m.

Canberra had the second-most expensive median price at $1.03m, but Melbourne and Brisbane tend to be bigger magnets for most Kiwis.

In Melbourne, there was a median price of $884,364, while Brisbane’s median price was $855,544.

But there was a lot of intensified housing in each city, which meant their median house prices were higher at $1.08m and $971,503 respectively. Their median unit prices were $690,365 and $546,857.

Again, outside the capital cities prices were cheaper, with Victoria’s median at $651,655 and Queensland’s at $611,532.

Of Australia’s other state capitals, Perth’s median was $609,402; Adelaide’s was $689,707; Hobart’s was $809,994; and Darwin’s was $553,203.

None of the median figures included stamp duty as it was calculated as a percentage of a property’s asking price. That meant it was an additional cost for homebuyers, although how it was charged varied between states.

In New Zealand, the latest Real Estate Institute figures put the Auckland region’s median price at $1.12m in May, while the Wellington region’s was $895,200.

Of the other main centres, Hamilton’s median was $808,000; Tauranga’s was $980,000; Christchurch’s was $687,000, and Dunedin’s was $642,000.

Paul Kane/Getty Images Perth has the cheapest median price of Australia’s biggest cities, at $609,402.

CoreLogic's research director Tim Lawless said there were similarities between Australia and New Zealand’s housing markets, with pandemic price increases causing affordability issues in both.

“The Sydney and Auckland markets are also similar as they are both bigger cities with prices that are much more expensive than other parts of the country.”

As in New Zealand, some of Australia’s strongest recent price rises had been in the regions, as better remote working options enabled people to move to more affordable areas, he said.

“New Zealand is ahead in the rates cycle and its market started to ease earlier, but the heat has come out of the market in Sydney and Melbourne now, and other areas are starting to slow too.”