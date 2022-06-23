Housing market downturn spreads with price drops in 51% of suburbs

CoreLogic head of research Nick Goodall outlines the looming factors that could sink house prices, and how important the next election will be.

House prices fell in half of the country’s suburbs over the last three months, and that is proof the market downturn is spreading, a property researcher says.

CoreLogic’s latest mapping analysis shows prices dropped by 1% or more in 323 suburbs, and by less than 1% in another 163 suburbs.

In total, prices fell in 486, or 51% of suburbs, which was nearly double the previous three-month period when prices were down in 246 suburbs.

Of those suburbs, 11 had price falls of over 5% and another 29 had falls of over 4%. Those suburbs were in regions around the country, whereas in the last analysis the suburbs with the biggest falls were all in the Auckland region.

Pakuranga Heights in Auckland had the largest quarterly drop, with prices down 6.7% to a median price of $1,302,250. In dollar terms, that was a fall of $93,750.

New Windsor, Rosedale, Waterview and Avondale in Auckland had price falls of over 5%, as did Petone, Alicetown, Cannons Creek and Maoribank in the Wellington region.

Prices in the Dunedin suburbs of Brockville and The Glen were also down by over 5%.

But in dollar terms, the biggest drop was in Point Chevalier in Auckland where the median price fell by $104,400, or 4.6%.

David White/Stuff House prices in Point Chevalier in Auckland have fallen by 4.6%, or $104,400, since March.

CoreLogic chief property economist Kelvin Davidson said the signs of market weakness were very clear, and it was noticeable that the downturn had spread and was now geographically broad based.

“There is no pattern to the types of suburbs, or price brackets, that are being affected. Price declines are occurring in suburbs which are considered more affordable, as well as those that are more expensive.”

In Auckland, prices fell by at least 1% in 119 of the 206 suburbs, and another 36 had drops of less than 1%. Prices increased by at least 1% in just 24 suburbs.

It was a similar story in Wellington where 64 out of 97 suburbs saw prices fall by at least 1%, while there were price drops in over 50% of Hamilton suburbs, and in 45 out of 62 suburbs in Dunedin.

But Christchurch was more resilient in recent months, with only four out of 85 suburbs seeing prices drop by 1% or more. In contrast, 31 suburbs had price increases of at least 1%.

Only two of Tauranga’s suburbs, Gate Pa and Parkvale, recorded price drops of over 1%.

There was also some “patchiness” at play, with price rises of at least 1% in nearly 300 suburbs since March, Davidson said. Of those suburbs, 23 had increases of more than 5%.

“While the larger gains of 5% or more tended to be in smaller areas, including parts of the Waikato, Far North, Southland, and Central Otago, there were a handful in the main centres.”

Jason Dorday/Stuff Herne Bay remains the country’s most expensive suburb.

The biggest increase was in Te Kauwhata in Waikato, where prices were up 8.5%, or $65,850, to $841,300.

Awanui in the Far North, Marfell in New Plymouth, Oxford in Waimakariri, and Ngaruawahia and Tuakau in Waikato all had price increases of more than 6.5%.

In the main centres, prices in Wiri in Auckland, and Beerescourt and Baverstock in Hamilton were up by 5.1%, 5.8% and 5.3% respectively.

Davidson said that while the market was easing, there were still only 96 suburbs nationwide which had a median price of less than $500,000. That equated to just one in ten.

“It is an indication of how strongly prices have increased over recent years, but with the downturn now so broadly based it’s likely that more suburbs will start to slip back into that range.”

A clearer picture of which suburbs had been impacted the most would emerge in the coming months, he said.

Herne Bay remained the country’s most expensive suburb, with a median price of $3,726,300, although its prices had dropped by 1.0% since March.