New Zealand's housing market 'most vulnerable in OECD'

CoreLogic head of research Nick Goodall outlines the looming factors that could sink house prices, and how important the next election will be.

New Zealand’s “frothy” housing market makes it the most vulnerable of 19 OECD countries to a hard landing, a global economic news company says.

Bloomberg Economics analysed price-to-income ratio, price-to-rent ratio, real price growth, nominal price growth, and credit growth in each country, and ranked them by taking an average of each measure.

The higher the score, the greater the risk of a price correction was found to be.

New Zealand topped the “at risk” rankings with a price-to-income ratio of 143.9, a price-to-rent ratio of 156.8, real price growth of 27.6%, nominal price growth of 23.1%, and credit growth of 1.5%.

The Czech Republic and Hungary were ranked second and third, followed by Australia at four, and Canada at five. The United States was in the seventh spot, while the UK was at 15.

But all 19 countries had combined price-to-rent and home price-to-income ratios that were higher today than they were ahead of the global financial crisis.

Bloomberg reported that global monetary tightening was squeezing homebuyers, and increasing the risks of a slowdown that could ripple through the economy.

“Falling home prices would erode household wealth, dent consumer confidence and potentially curb future development.”

But it also said a 2008-style collapse was unlikely, as lenders had tightened standards, household savings were still robust, and many countries had housing shortages, and strong labour markets, which provided an important buffer.

Infometrics principal economist Brad Olsen said the fact New Zealand ranked so highly overall, as well as in each of the five measures, should ring alarm bells.

His company’s research showed the country’s housing affordability was at its worst in 65 years, but, despite all the bluster of politicians, little was really being done to address the problem, he said.

“While house prices have started falling, they are doing so at a much slower pace than interest rates are rising, so affordability is getting worse.

“We need to start making concessions to ensure positive change in the housing market, or we will be faced with enormous challenges as a society.”

But independent economist Tony Alexander said there had been dozens of similar assessments of the housing market over the years, and they had zero impact on the decisions of buyers and sellers.

“New Zealanders are influenced by domestic factors rather than overseas commentary, and I’d anticipate it will be the same this time as in the past.”

The market moved in cycles, and after a boom period prices, sales and construction all slowed down, and outsized pessimism developed, he said.

“Central banks are all trying to crunch their economies, they want to have some rapid slowing in growth rates, so people being negative is what central banks want to see.”

In New Zealand, house prices have been falling since late last year, and the latest Real Estate Institute figures showed the national median was up just 2.4% in May compared to May 2021.

That compares to an annual increase of 8.8% in April, and more than 30% at the peak of the market.

Commentators have different expectations for how far prices might fall, but ASB and Westpac have predicted prices could drop 20% from their recent market peaks, when adjusted for inflation.

In its latest financial stability report the Reserve Bank said while prices were declining, they still remained above a sustainable level.

A gradual adjustment to a more sustainable level of prices was desirable for the stability of the financial system, but “a larger correction remains a possibility”, it said.

“A large fall in prices would significantly reduce housing wealth and could lead to a contraction in consumer spending.”