Call for 'government architect' to oversee housing intensification

Housing Minister Megan Woods announces a new bill to force councils to enable more dense housing. Video first published in October 2021.

Building design risks being compromised by new housing density rules, and that has led an urban design specialist to call for a “government architect” to be appointed.

The new rules allowed developers in Auckland, Hamilton, Wellington and Christchurch to build up to three homes of three storeys on most sites without any need for resource consent from August.

Paired with a speed-up of the National Policy Statement on Urban Development, which banned height limits of less than six storeys in urban areas, it was estimated they could enable 48,200 to 105,500 new homes to be built over the next five to eight years.

The changes were intended to pave the way for more affordable homes to be built in areas closer to workplaces, public transport and community facilities, and to help address the housing shortage.

But heritage campaigners were opposed to the plans, while some architects and urban planners have raised concerns about “free-form intensification” and how it could impact on the urban environment.

That was why a “government architect” should be appointed to provide design oversight when property developers rushed to take advantage of the new rules, Sloan Architects founder Patrick Sloan said.

The risk was that there would be lots of substandard developments that made little contribution to the neighbourhoods and communities they were in, he said.

“Density and intensification don’t have to result in poor design outcomes, but there is a lot of developer-driven work in New Zealand that looks for the fastest way to the finish line.

Jonathan Killick/Stuff New planning rules will allow more townhouses and apartment buildings to be built in Auckland, Hamilton, Wellington and Christchurch.

“The pursuit of profit means design outcomes are too often generated on a spreadsheet as opposed to resulting from a thoughtful and engaged design process.”

This had resulted in some developments which were built right up to boundary lines, and had no redeeming design features or architectural character.

Sloan said that along with the negative aesthetic impact of such developments, there were big risks around loss of privacy and access to sunlight for neighbouring sites.

Architectural merit was also about having a positive impact on the character of the streets and the public realm, and the safeguarding of a shared urban identity, which often came with heritage buildings, he said.

“That’s why we need a cohesive strategy to evolve to ensure the intensification of our cities realises the opportunity we have to re-make the way we experience the urban environment.”

A “government architect” could provide the necessary strategic advice and leadership about architecture and urban design, as was the case in the UK and six Australian states, he said.

New Zealand used to have a government architect at the head of the old Ministry of Works and Development’s architectural division. But the role ended when the ministry was disestablished in 1988.

While the new housing rules will come into effect in August, local opposition remained strong, and that meant councils were struggling to finalise their plans around the changes.

supplied Infometrics principal conomist Brad Olsen says opening up more space for development will help address housing problems.

Infometrics principal economist Brad Olsen said housing affordability was the worst it had been in 65 years, yet in recent weeks councils had been trying to find ways not to open up land for development.

“All the talk about heritage protection and reducing catchment areas simply ensures current homeowners can keep their position unaffected, and at the expense of future generations who are increasingly locked out of homeownership.”

To address the problems in the housing market it was necessary to make the right conditions for change, and opening up more space for effective development was one way to do that, he said.