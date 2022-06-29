Auckland mansion drops nearly $3m in value in five years

Te Manu Tahawai, a luxury 880 square-metre clifftop mansion in Laingholm has sold after a huge project to get the property "market ready".

Newly released figures show Te Manu Tahawai, the 800-square-metre mansion on the deceased estate at Laingholm, was sold in May 2022 for $6.6 million, a drop of $2.95 million on the $9.55 million sale price it fetched in November 2016.

The property has a 2021 rateable value of $9.5 million and was most recently listed at $7.5 million by the successful sales agents, Paul Sissons and Amanda Platt of NZ Sotheby’s International Realty. Homes.co.nz still has a price estimate of $10.1 million on the 7342-square-metre estate.

Built for a Japanese billionaire in 1994, the property had fallen into disrepair and was given a massive overhaul over the past 18 months.

NZ Sotheby's International Realty A fully glazed, curved frontage to Te Manu Tahawai maximises the sun throughout the day. The living areas open out to a huge outdoor entertaining area.

Ian Morrow, of Market Ready, who was contracted to organise and commission the work, described the property as “very unique”. He says the restoration included importing a new synthetic turf tennis court from overseas, redoing all the landscaping, and organising a Cordy’s estate clearance auction of all the expensive furniture, furnishings and statuary.

The Cordy’s auction fetched in excess of $360,000 (including GST and buyer’s premium). The items and the prices fetched can be viewed in the Cordy’s online catalogue.

“People even came from Christchurch to look at the items on offer. A bronze water feature, that had just been lying on the ground, sold for $37,600 (including buyer’s premium and GST).”

NZ Sotheby's International Realty The 7342-square-metre, fully landscaped property is surrounded by trees.

Morrow says at one stage he had 100 contractors on site, working in about 35 different trades.

“The existing (synthetic) turf tennis court had deteriorated to the stage where you couldn’t play on it. As well as replacing the turf, we installed new lighting for the court.

NZ Sotheby's International Realty The house was fitted with a new commercial-grade air-conditioning system and all furnishings were replaced in the upgrade.

The Sotheby’s listing described the property as a “luxurious, secret, safe haven that’s a unique slice of Kiwi heaven never to be repeated”.

“Simply drive in and live like royalty,” it said.

The waterfront property is something of an anomaly in Laingholm, where the median house price over the three months leading up to the sale was $1.25m – lower than the city’s average price of $1.34m.