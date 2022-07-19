Wellington homeowners wanting the best price shouldn't sell now, expert says

It comes as falling house prices, tough lending conditions and rising interest rates have potential borrowers nervous.

Wellington homeowners wanting to maximise their sale price should avoid investing in renovations and take their property off the market, one real estate expert says.

But local agents disagreed as the future trajectory of the market was unknown, and homeowners should sell when the time was right for them.

Nasdaq listed agency EXP Realty’s New Zealand head Maria Stephens said accessing finance was a significant barrier for many buyers in the current market, and the related fall in demand was putting downward pressure on prices nationwide.

But the Wellington market, which accounted for 10% of homes sold, had fallen further away from the national average, she said.

The region's median price dropped to $848,000 in June, the Real Estate Institute's latest figures show.

That was a fall of 4.2% from $885,000 at the same time last year, and of 15% from $995,000 at the market's peak last October.

Sales were down 39.8% from the same time last year, and the total monthly sales volume had dropped from almost $1 billion in November to just over $402 million in June.

The region’s median price was now below the national median of $850,000, and it took a median of 50 days for a property to sell, compared to 44 for the rest of the country.

This made the market challenging for sellers, and meant they had limited options, Stephens, who is in Wellington on a nationwide drive to recruit agents, said.

Those who needed to sell within a set timeframe should work with their agent to ensure their price expectations were in sync with the market, she said.

“For those that are not under time pressure to sell, I would advise them to consider taking their property off the market, until we start to see a recovery and their price aspirations are more achievable.”

She would not advise most sellers to attempt to add value to their home through renovations such as landscaping and replacing soft furnishings.

“At this stage, the return of any investment is unlikely to be higher than recovering the cost of the new carpet or curtains.”

But Tommy’s Real Estate sales director Nicki Cruickshank​ said that was not good advice because people should always sell when they were ready to do so.

Real estate was a long term investment and people tended to hold properties for a long time, so a year or two of price movements would not make much difference for many, she said.

“If people are buying and selling in the same market it makes no difference, and they may be able to buy something at a lower price. At the moment, it is also possible for people to buy what they want rather than what they have to buy.”

Ray White Tawa to Pukerua Bay owner Graham Barr said the quieter market and decline in prices meant now was not as good a time for sellers as last year’s boom market was.

But the problem was no-one had a crystal ball, and it was impossible to tell what the market would be like in another six months' time, he said.

“Buyers are cautious, and sales have slowed, but we don’t know if it is going to get any easier or better. You could well be better off selling now, rather than a year down the track.”

There was some truth in the advice not to overdo it on the renovations because people often got carried away, and spent more than they ended up recouping with the ultimate sale price, he said.

“If you are going to put a lot of money into renovating a house, it should be for you to enjoy. Otherwise, sellers should be cautious when renovating because some things people do don’t make a jot of difference to what a buyer wants.”

Real Estate Institute chief executive Jen Baird said properties in Wellington were taking longer to sell, but most sellers were beginning to understand the shift in market sentiment.

If an offer came in, most vendors realised they should consider it and enter negotiations if they were serious about selling, she said.

“Agents hope to see an improvement in the market as more Kiwis come back from overseas and as we head into the warmer months.”