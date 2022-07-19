NZ property prices have the largest monthly drop on record: Trade Me

Property prices have seen largest drop on record, the Trade Me Property Price Index shows.

The national average asking price for a property saw a record-breaking drop in June, falling 3 per cent, or $24,550, in just four weeks, according to the Trade Me Property Price Index.

Trade Me Property sales director Gavin Lloyd said after creeping closer to the $1 million mark over the past 12 months, in June the average asking price for a property in New Zealand dropped to $925,150.

This was significantly lower than the all-time high of $971,450 seen in March.

“The national average asking price has not been this low since October 2021, and this marks the second record-breaking price drop in a row following May’s 2 per cent month-on-month dip,” Lloyd said.

Taking a look around the regions, the largest average asking price drops were seen in the main centres.

“In the Auckland region, the average asking price fell 4% month-on-month, while the Wellington region was not far behind with a 3 per cent drop.”

The Wellington region saw an average asking price of $936,300 last month, and while marked a drop on May, it was an 8% increase when compared with the same month in 2021.

In the Auckland region, last month's average asking price jumped 9% when compared with June 2021.

"This is the first month the region has seen a year-on-year increase below 10 per cent since March 2021,” Llyod said.

The most expensive district in the Auckland region last month was Waiheke Island, sitting at $1.6m.

The North Shore City district came in second, with an average asking price of $1.4m, followed by Rodney which had an asking price of $1.3m.

Lloyd said the only regions to buck the trend were Otago and Taranaki, where the average asking prices increased by 2% and 1% respectively when compared with May.

When compared with June 2021, Lloyd said last month’s average asking price marked a 12% increase.

“While this is still a significant increase, it’s the smallest annual percentage jump we’ve seen since November 2020,” he said.

A major factor behind the price drops was continued strong growth in supply in June, up 52% year-on-year nationwide.

“Going forward we may see prices drop even further if supply remains high and demand is comparatively low, which will be music to the ears of those looking to buy around the country.”

Nationwide, supply was down slightly month-on-month (-3%) but skyrocketed by 52% year-on-year, the largest percentage jump recorded by Trade Me Property.

Supply in the Auckland region was up 40% year-on-year in June, while demand was down 14%, and while supply surged in Wellington last month, demand in the region grew by just 1% year-on-year.

“With supply surging for three months in a row, buyers are no longer feeling the pressure and can afford to take their time, and look at their options.”

Around the country, every region saw more properties for sale in June when compared with the same month last year with the largest supply increases in Wellington (up 93%), Hawke's Bay (up 90%), Bay of Plenty and Nelson/Tasman (both up 85%).

Nationwide demand also fell in June by 7% year-on-year, which saw the market “cool off” further and accelerated price drops.