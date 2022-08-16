More than 500 first-home buyers may owe more than houses worth, CoreLogic says

House price falls gathered pace in July, according to CoreLogic data, with Christchurch also going negative.

More than 500 first-home buyers who bought in the last quarter of last year may now be in negative equity, property data firm CoreLogic says.

It has released its latest Pain and Gain report, which shows an increase in the number of properties being sold at a loss.

In total, just under 2% of all the properties sold in the secondquarter of this year went for less than the sellers had bought them for.

But that was an increase from 0.9% the previous quarter.

One area of concern was first-home buyers who bought during the final quarter last year, when prices were at their peak.

Assuming a 20% deposit was used, and no principal had yet been paid back, the fall in prices could have plunged more than 500 first home buyers into negative equity, with mortgages larger than what their homes were now worth, chief property economist Kelvin Davidson said.

“If people in that position can service their repayments their bank is not going to be knocking on their door. To be in negative equity is not great for the mind-set, but it doesn’t actually mean much unless someone is planning to sell.”

The median profit made by people who sold between April and June was $370,000, down from $418,000 in the first quarter, and a record high of $440,000 at the end of last year.

Stuff Nationwide, 98.1% of properties sold for a profit in the three months to June.

Davidson said the figures showed the post-Covid market run had lost steam, and a turning point for profitable resales had been reached.

It was not a surprise because the market had turned, the balance of power had shifted to buyers, and prices were declining, he said.

“Resale profits reflect the change and are definitely weaker, but that’s off the back of a very high level. Most resellers are still making a significant gross profit.”

It was important to put the figures into context, and it was that they were still historically strong, he said.

Pre-Covid, in the first quarter of 2020, the median resale profit was $234,000, while 10 years ago, only 80% to 85% of resales were for a profit.

Just 1.9% of resales nationwide over the three months to June were made at a loss, or for below the original purchase price, and the national median resale loss was $40,000.

Davidson said the fact homeowners tended to hold property for seven to eight years on average locked in gains even as prices weakened over the short-term.

“The wider market might be down by 5%, but if someone has held their home for a decade or more, or even bought pre-Covid, they are likely to still have gains on a resale.”

The softer performance of property resales was evident across most parts of the country, as well as across property and owner types.

But there was extra weakness in Auckland, Hamilton and Wellington where loss making resales were at 3.6%, 2.6% and 2.2% respectively, up from 1.8%, 0.2% and 1% in the first part of the year.

Supplied CoreLogic chief property economist Kelvin Davidson says resale figures are likely to weaken further.

In Tauranga, Dunedin and Christchurch loss making resales edged up in the second quarter, to 1.1%, 1% and 0.9%.

Most resellers still got a price well above what they originally paid, but the profits were not as high as they had been in previous quarters, Davidson said.

Auckland and Tauranga had median resale gains of $505,000 and $520,785, while in Wellington the median resale profit was over $456,750.

In Hamilton, Christchurch and Dunedin median gains were at $396,000, $309,150, and $320,000 respectively.

Davidson said prices were likely to fall further over the next few months as the market continued to correct, so additional weakening of resale figures was on the cards for the rest of this year and into 2023.

“But with unemployment still low and long-term growth expected to return at some stage, genuine ‘forced sales’ remain few and far between with borrowers willing and able to ride out the downturn.”

That meant there would still be profits for most resellers, especially if they had owned the property for a long time, he said. “It’s just that these profits may be a bit less common and smaller than we’ve grown used to.”