Here are seven properties that have sold for less than $150k this year

House price falls gathered pace in July, according to CoreLogic data, with Christchurch also going negative.

Some buyers are snapping up properties at bargain-basement prices in the slowing housing market.

The national median price is still $810,000, but over the months from May to August at least seven freehold properties around the country sold for less than $150,000, new Trade Me Property data reveals.

While the two cheapest properties, which were in Westport on the West Coast and Raetihi in Manawatū-Whanganui, went for $80,000 and $100,000 respectively, they were uninhabitable.

The Westport house is derelict, while the Raetihi property is a vacant section with consent for a house relocation.

Of the other five on Trade Me’s list, all sold for $130,000, but all are in small, provincial towns, and four have significant issues for buyers to consider.

A three-bedroom, 1950s house on Acourt St in Hawera in Taranaki, and a two-bedroom, 1920s house on Broadway in Marton in Manawatū-Whanganui both have fire damage.

Marketing for both emphasised the value of the section, rather than the house, but the Marton property was sold on an “as is, where is” basis with a rebuild suggested as the best option.

The Hawera property last sold for $119,000 in August last year, while the Marton property had not changed hands since September 2007 when it sold for $95,000.

Google maps This three-bedroom house in Kaitangata, South Otago, sold for $130,000 in June.

A 109-year-old, three-bedroom villa on a quarter acre section on Poole Street in Kaitangata in South Otago also sold “as is, where is”, because the owners had been unable to finish renovating it.

To complete the renovation, it would need its internal walls lined, the ceiling and flooring finished, and a kitchen and bathroom installed

The property hit the news earlier this year as the second-cheapest freehold house in the country listed on Trade Me. It was on the market for $149,000, which was a tripling in value from $45,000 when it last sold in December 2019.

Rising sea-levels, coastal erosion and regular flooding were the risks that came with a run-down, two-bedroom house in Torea St in Granity on the West Coast. The property last sold for $138,000 in August 2012.

The fifth cheap sale on Trade Me’s list was a two-bedroom cottage on a large 1011m² section on Richmond Street in Ohai in Southland.

But although the house is in decent condition and is tenanted, the rural town is 75km from Invercargill and has just over 300 people. It last sold for $18,000 in May 1995.

Real Estate Institute acting chief executive Rowan Dixon says there are still residential property sales happening throughout the country for under the $100,000 price point.

The five cheapest freehold sales over the last year were for $75,000 or less, with the most recent a vacant section on Suir St in Bluff which went for $69,000 in April, the institute’s figures show.

Google streetview/Supplied A two-bedroom cottage in Ohai in Southland sold for $130,000 in May.

Most of these sales tend to be in the deep south or the far north inland, and while some are for vacant residential land, others are properties that require extensive renovations, he says.

“Despite being affordable, these properties are usually not ideal for a first-home buyer, but rather for investors who intend to renovate them until they are in a rentable state.

“Alternatively, these properties may be an attractive option for holiday home buyers, also looking for a doer-upper.”

But although they are cheap, it is important that buyers understand what they are getting into, and question whether a property is liveable, Dixon says.

That is because cheap properties may be leaky buildings, or contain building materials that risk causing future issues, such as asbestos.

“As with any property sale, we strongly recommend buyers do their due diligence and seek legal advice before entering an agreement, as buying a property is a major purchase, and it is important that they know what they are buying.”

Auckland’s inner-city market is another area where properties can sell for extremely cheap prices.

The Real Estate Institute currently has the Auckland region’s median price at $1.10 million, but City Sales sales manager Scott Dunn says his firm sold four properties for less than $150,000 in the three months to August.

Supplied/Supplied This leasehold townhouse in Parnell in Auckland sold for $125,000 recently.

A three-bedroom, two-bathroom townhouse in Dovedale Place in lower Parnell that went for $125,000 is the most notable of these sales.

It is a leasehold property on Ngati Whatua land, and has body corporate fees of $3132 a year and ground rent of $17,850 per year. But it is within walking distance of the waterfront, the CBD, universities, and parks.

Apartments dominate the housing stock in the area, and the other three cheap sales were one-bedroom apartments.

Two, both in complexes on Wakefield Street in the CBD, have remedial, or leaky home, issues with the costs to fix not yet quantified. One sold for $47,750 and the other sold for $51,000.

Supplied/Supplied City Sales sales manager Scott Dunn says that if an apartment is particularly cheap it is usually for a good reason.

The other is in the Hudson Brown complex on Mahuhu Cres in the downtown CBD area, and is a very small leasehold property. It sold for $70,000.

Dunn says when apartments are selling at a particularly cheap price, it is usually for a good reason, and they will almost always be leasehold or leaky, and sometimes both.

“Buyers have to make sure they ask for and review the title, the pre-contract disclosure statement, and the AGM minutes, and they should ask the agent why it is so cheap.”

It tends to be investors who buy these properties as they are not often suitable for owner occupiers, he says.

“With leaseholds, an investor can get returns at 10% or more, which is near impossible in a freehold property. And with remedials, it’s often an existing owner in the building who buys because they want to take a risk on future gains once the building is fixed.”

But while the apartment market is very busy at the moment, prices have softened, and this is likely to continue over the next six to 12 months, Dunn says.

“It means there are some great opportunities for buyers out there in terms of sale price. It’s just the interest rates being offered to them by banks make repayments quite high, and that’s holding some buyers back.”