Is the time right to snap up a cheap ski field bach?

Homeowners in negative equity are beginning to appear around the country. CoreLogic head of research Nick Goodall breaks down the regions where house price falls are hitting hardest.

Bargain-hunters are ready to snap up deals in the slower market, but those looking for a super cheap winter holiday home might find it harder than they think.

House prices continue to ease on a national basis, and the latest Realestate.co.nz figures suggest there is now a “buyer’s market” in many parts of the country.

Historically, holiday home markets have not fared well in market downturns, but recent analysis shows prices in popular beachside locations were defying the current trend and remaining firm.

The reopening of the borders has given a boost to winter holiday locations, so are ski towns feeling the impact of the broader market’s change? Or could now be the time to pick up a ski field bach?

READ MORE:

* 'Market well and truly flipped': Supply jumps, house prices fall, Trade Me says

* Why home buyers hunting for a cut-rate bargain might struggle

* Here's where to look for cheaper houses



In the North Island, the Mount Ruapehu ski area reigns supreme, and towns such as Ohakune, National Park and Raurimu play host to winter holiday-makers.

New CoreLogic figures show median prices in National Park and Ohakune increased strongly over recent years, and have held firm this year.

National Park’s median was $499,250 in July, down from a peak of $503,150 in March but up on the pre-Covid median of $351,051 in January 2020. Likewise, Ohakune’s median was $535,200, down from an April peak of $544,650, but up from $366,750 pre-Covid.

But the latest Real Estate Institute figures have price increases in the Ruapehu district slowing, and sales down on an annual and monthly basis.

123RF House prices increases in the Ruapehu district are slowing, and sales are down.

Property Brokers Taumarunui agent Cameron Elliot says the area’s market has slowed from the heights of the boom, but sales are still happening and prices are holding up.

A pick-up is likely in spring as people tend to buy baches in the January to April months, before the ski season starts, and the area’s mountain biking and tramping trails are increasingly attractive to summer visitors, he says.

“It is a good market for buyers, as there are more properties on the market, but less competition.

“Properties are taking longer to sell, as there aren’t multiple offers and people are negotiating, but buyers aren’t making ridiculously low offers.”

Mount Hutt is Canterbury’s best known ski field, and the town closest to it is Methven.

While it is small and gets a big annual boost from the ski season, it is also an agricultural service town, and is benefitting from the opening of the Ōpuke Thermal Pools and Spa last November.

Over the past year, about 80 properties, including residential, sections, lifestyle, and rural, have sold, and that activity has pushed prices up.

The town’s median house price was $601,300 in July, according to CoreLogic. That was down from a peak of $609,100 in May, but well up on the pre-Covid median of $429,650 in January 2020.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Methven’s market, has levelled off, but there are lots of buyers looking for deals.

Bayleys Methven agent Fee Ensor says the town is booming, and there are lots of buyers actively looking for opportunities, whether it is for a holiday home or a permanent residence.

But the market has levelled off, and while some properties have had big price increases over the last year, not all have, and there are reasons for the increases, she says.

“There are sections that were selling for around $160,000 to $170,000 last year, and now they are selling for around the $250,000 mark because they have received titles, for example.”

Some good properties are on the market, but it is all about trying to get the right balance of price expectations, so the price is good for the buyer and the seller, she says.

Queenstown-Lakes in Otago is the country’s snow sport capital. It is home to a host of internationally famous ski fields, and two ski towns, Wānaka and Queenstown.

But the housing market here is different to those in other ski towns. Both are established lifestyle locations, and have strong high-end real estate sectors, and the country’s highest median prices.

CoreLogic figures show that despite a period of uncertainty when Covid first hit, median prices in Wānaka and Queenstown have increased strongly since. And, in contrast to most areas, they have continued to edge up this year.

Wānaka’s median was $1.86 million in July, up from $1.55m at the same time last year and from $1.25m pre-Covid. Queenstown’s median was $1.47m, up from $1.33m last July and $1.22m pre-Covid.

MARJORIE COOK Wānaka’s median price was $1.86 million in July, CoreLogic says.

But CoreLogic says price increases in the Queenstown-Lakes district have started to slow, while Real Estate Institute figures show sales have eased on an annual and monthly basis.

Colliers Wānaka director Craig Myles says there has been no softening in prices in the town’s premium market, and that is being driven by the low level of available high-end stock and unprecedented demand.

Sales are taking longer, and prices are softer at the lower end of the market, he says.

Strong population growth, which includes a flow of people moving from cities to the town, means there is demand underpinning that sector too.

“The acceptance of working from home has been at the forefront of people moving to places they want to live, rather than near their office. It is expected that Wānaka will continue to grow to meet this demand.”

In Queenstown, the market has eased off its recent high, with the volume of activity at about 60% of what it was last year, Ray White Queenstown principal Bas Smith says.

“There is always the mercurial high-end market at play here, but that hasn’t slowed down. We’ve recently had two lifestyle land sales for over the $6m mark, which is $1.5m above the previous high, for example.”

While the lower end of the market has eased, after some incredible sales last year, it is still ticking away steadily, he says.

“But the borders reopening provides support for the tourism and hospitality industries, which is good generally.

“And it opens up the market to more buyers, including people who have reassessed where they want to holiday during the pandemic, and Australians.”