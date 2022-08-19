Dilapidated 100-year-old bungalow saved and transformed into a multi-million dollar beauty

The three-bedroom, two-living, two-bathroom house is for sale through Bayleys.

Natalie van Peer’s latest renovation project was fraught with challenges, including a difficult relocation, a nasty asbestos discovery, and challenging dealings with the council over consent issues – but she says the outcome was 100% worth it.

Van Peer and her partner Katie Salter, from renovations and home staging company Ash Road, paid only $60,000 for the dilapidated 1920 bungalow in Helensville, before transporting it across town to Grey Lynn, and transforming it.

Salter and her husband had previously bought a former naturopath college on an 1800m² section “in the heart of Grey Lynn”, subdivided and sold three sections.

Ash Road bought the fourth, at 6 Francis Street.

Because the section had a heritage overlay, anything on the property needed to be in keeping with the bungalows and villas that line the surrounding streets.

Van Peer says the process of getting it approved was “a challenge”.

“It was technical and arduous. Council specified that it had to look more like the houses in the street than it already did, so we had to make some changes, including moving the front door and changing the shape of the verandah.”

Even the physical relocation was difficult, with the roof needing to be removed and inverted to move the house across town.

Ash Road The bungalow was in a neglected state pre-relocation.

However, van Peer says she’s delighted to have saved a house.

“Even when you’re there, it’s a nice feeling knowing it’s a really old house. The new ones just don't have that feel of history.”

She and Salter oversaw the whole project, although they never swung a sledgehammer. ”We had the vision for the site, we decided to move the house on.

“We worked with architects, of course, but we drew all of the shapes, with the kitchen and living at rear.”

Supplied Most of Katie Salter and Natalie van Peer’s work through their company Ash Road is home staging, but they like to have a renovation project on the go as well.

They had the idea for a pool “almost last minute” but before building began and are delighted with the outcome, particularly with floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking it from the second living area.

They discovered that the back part of the house had asbestos in the ceiling from a previous renovation.

While they hadn’t needed that part of the house, it had to be sealed and removed by specialists.

Ash Road A long narrow 400 square metre site determined the shape of the property with living, kitchen and dining at rear.

“It was a random modern, although still quite old extension. But of course the asbestos has to be dealt with really carefully.

“The whole process was like a comedy of errors, a big learning curve.”

“We have awesome tradies and awesome suppliers,” van Peers says, “but we needed to be on site every day. Because we’re not formally trained in any way, being there helps us make decisions on the fly.”

With the modern extension at the rear, the house now covers 180m² and includes three bedrooms (master with ensuite and walk-in wardrobe), two living areas and a separate office.

The house is wired with a PDL Iconic Wiser smart technology system. One feature is smart dimmers which automate most of the lighting in the home, meaning, for example that schedules can be set for the outdoor lighting when away to make it look like someone is home.

Ash Road Van Peer says the pool was a last minute addition pre-build that she’s sure will appeal.

The house is for sale, marketed by Edward Pack, from Bayleys Ponsonby. It is being marketed without a price indication, and has a June 2021 RV of $2.65 million.

Van Peer expects it will sell for “$3.5 million plus”.

Tenders closed on August 18, but interest is still welcomed.

Prior to teaming up in their property business, van Peer was a lawyer, and Salter a physiotherapist.

Ash Road The kitchen dining area opens to a deck, expanding the available living space.

Van Peer says they are “over the moon” with how this house turned out, even though it was a slog that took over two years.

“It was worth the wait, Covid, and the comedy of errors with the timing. We’re happy about selling it, but it’s the first time we’ve felt emotionally attached to a place.”

They are now looking for their next project, but van Peer says they will probably choose to focus on something that will be lifted with a decent landscaping job and some interior re-working – “something a bit more cosmetic”.

“This was awesome to do, but it will just feel so good to get in and make an impact with design, fit out and furnishing,” she says. “In and out in six months would be amazing.”