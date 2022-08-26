Original villa to be farewelled after 110 years in the same family

This villa has been in the same family for 110 years, but has now been listed for sale.

It’s rare to find a 110-year-old villa that has remained in the same family since new. But this grand villa at 45 Western Springs Road in Auckland has been in the same family since the current owners’ grandfather, Joseph, moved into the new house with his wife and baby daughter in 1912.

The family’s link with the street goes back even further, however. Joseph’s great-grandfather built the house next door (number 47) 30 years earlier. He arrived in New Zealand on the “Jane Clifford” in 1842.

That property also stayed in the family a long time, selling for the first (and so far, only) time in 2012 – the family named the area of land they bought Arch Hill after their farm back in Ireland.

Barfoot and Thompson

Today, Joseph’s granddaughter Sue and grandson Tim own the house that’s now for sale, although they grew up in number 47 next door. “Our aunt, who never married, stayed on and lived in number 45 with Pop,” Sue says. “Pop died in 1963, and after my aunt died in 1979, we inherited the property. My brother and his wife lived there for a while, but it has been rented out for around 30 years now.

“My grandmother died when I was only four, but I have lots of memories of going down to the house to play. We had all our Christmas dinners there, in the big dining room. That was the tradition for so many years – we would all sit around the big table.

Supplied This image of the family outside the house is believed to have been taken around 1920.

“I remember where the piano sat, where the sideboard was, and where all the chairs went.

“It’s the end of an era. My brother and I are both getting older and don’t have kids to pass it on to. It took me a while to get used to the idea of selling the first house, and this will be my last contact with Morningside. But over time you do adjust. My life is not there, now.”

Sue says she has been selling off the furniture gradually, and there is no picture here of the dining room because it is being used for storage – but it does have beautiful plaster ceilings, like the lounge. “I have kept some of the antique pieces that are special.”

Barfoot and Thompson All the original villa character remains, including the stained glass windows on the veranda, and the fretwork.

The three-bedroom house, which is being marketed by Mike Vermeulen of Barfoot and Thompson Grey Lynn, is in fairly original condition, but shows plenty of renovation potential.

“Already, a wall has been removed to open up the kitchen-family area,” Sue says. “But, clearly it needs a new kitchen, and there is scope to open it right up at the back. It has such a large, sunny backyard. And it’s an amazing sturdy house. It is very solid.

“The bathroom is also original, but there is a lovely old clawfoot bathtub someone might like to keep.”

The house, which sits on 607m², will be auctioned on September 7, 2022.

Supplied "Pop" is pictured with one of his daughters on the front porch. This photo was taken around 1925.

Barfoot and Thompson The front door opens into an entry, currently occupied by a piano and lots of books.

Barfoot and Thompson Yes, that's a Formica table from the '50s on the right. Every room is ripe for restoration.

Barfoot and Thompson There are beautiful plaster ceilings in the last living room, and also the separate dining room, which is currently used for storage.

Barfoot and Thompson/Stuff The original bathroom remains, complete with clawfoot bathtub.