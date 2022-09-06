Buying off-the-plan is not an option for the next stage of Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei’s housing development

House price falls gathered pace in July, according to CoreLogic data, with Christchurch also going negative.

New homes in the second stage of Auckland hapū Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei’s housing development will hit the market later this year, but buying off-the-plan is not an option.

While the 13 homes in the first stage of Oneoneroa, which is in Belmont on Auckland’s North Shore, were pre-sold, the latest 16 homes will be sold once completed.

Grant Kemble, chief executive of the hapu’s commercial arm, Whai Rawa, said the market had changed, and there was more uncertainty about rising construction costs and supply chain issues for buyers.

“Putting finished new homes on the market allows potential buyers to look at a completed product, and see what they are getting.

“They can have more certainty around their purchase as they know we will deliver, and they will not be subjected to unexpected delays and costs.”

New home build inquiries across the market have declined since last year, with escalating costs, project delays, and a series of building company liquidations making many buyers wary of off-the-plan builds.

Whai Rawa’s preference was to build and then market, but it was able to take a different approach to property development than other exclusively commercial developers, Kemble said.

Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei’a gross assets were estimated at around $1.3 billion last year, but since then property revaluations had further boosted its holdings.

Supplied/Supplied One of the goals of the Oneoneroa development is to create and encourage a community. (Artist’s impression.)

As a developer that put it in a strong, financial position, and it was in housing development for the long-term, with a goal of re-investing back into the hapū, he said.

“Strong iwi values, such as kaitiakitanga (protecting our natural resources and taonga), whanaungatanga (keeping strong familial ties), and manaakitanga (caring for each other), guide us and are embedded in our development process.”

This meant its approach to development was centered on trying to create and encourage a community in a considered way that reflected what buyers wanted, he said.

Oneoneroa was being built on 13 hectares of land between Devonport and Takapuna, which was bought from the Government when the New Zealand Navy left the area.

Whai Rawa general manager of properties Neil Donnelly said the goal was for the Oneoneroa community to interact with each other, and that had led to a variety of housing types to cater for a mix of different household types.

Stage one was made up of standard two, three- or four-bedroom townhouses, but in the second stage there were extra half-bedroom options at each size to provide additional space if needed, such as for working from home, he said.

“Our focus is on finishing this stage, and getting families into them, but we are looking to develop around 300 quality, freehold homes on this land over time.”

The homes were being sold on the open market, but the hapū was also developing 38 homes in Kupe Street, close to the Ōrākei Marae, for its members, and would be working in partnership with the Crown on a large development at Unitec.

Supplied A completed, terraced house in stage one of the Oneoneroa development.

Harcourts Cooper & Co managing director Martin Cooper, who is marketing the Oneoneroa homes, said selling completed new build homes, rather than off-the-plan, was attractive to buyers as it made for no nasty surprises.

“But the development offers high-quality, stylish homes in a desirable area, with great local amenities, including good schools, and a coastal reserve and walkway nearby.”

The entry-level price for this stage was likely to be just under $1 million, but the homes would have a final price point by the time they went to market, and, as new builds, the properties qualified for a lower deposit under loan-to-value ratios, he said.

In stage one, the homes sold from about $950,000 to $1.5m.