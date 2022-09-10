The good, the bad, and the reality of falling house prices

Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr talks about the bank's prediction that house prices could fall 20% from their peak.

Doom and gloom surrounds the housing market as prices continue to fall, but experts say lower prices are not all bad news, and will benefit some.

Since the market peak late last year, prices nationwide have fallen more than 10%, the latest Real Estate Institute figures show.

The downturn picked up the pace last month, with CoreLogic figures showing the nationwide quarterly price decline of 3.5% was getting close to the extent of the fall recorded in the global financial crisis.

And ASB economists say the market is probably just over halfway through one of the biggest drops in nominal house prices that New Zealand has ever seen.

It makes for grim reading, but the country, particularly Auckland, has long had affordability issues, and many people thought prices were too high before the recent Covid-prompted market boom.

Back in 2016, former Reserve Bank governor Arthur Grimes even called for Auckland policy-makers to cause a 40% price collapse to bring the region’s median back to around $500,000.

So is the fall in prices really a catastrophe? Here’s what is good about declining prices, what is bad about them, and what the market reality is.

Kathryn George/Stuff The average property was worth 8.9 times the average income in the first quarter of this year.

The good

By the start of this year, housing affordability had deteriorated to the worst level on record, with the average property worth 8.9 times the average income in the first quarter, according to CoreLogic.

Housing affordability researcher Hugh Pavletich says that indicates a house price to income ratio which is dangerously stretched, and disconnected from the real world.

Rampant house price inflation is not wealth creation, it is poverty creation as it makes homeownership less accessible to everyone, particularly first home buyers and people on lower incomes, he says.

“After many years of raising the alarm about this, I’m welcoming the price falls joyously. They are music to my ears, and I’m hoping they allow us to better address the social disaster of the housing crisis.”

Declining prices are good news for first home buyers, provided they are able to secure finance, CoreLogic chief property economist Kelvin Davidson says.

“While mortgage rates have increased, if they can afford their repayments, lower prices mean more choice and a greater chance of securing a home they like in an area they like.”

Existing homeowners may view the price falls as bad, because if they sell they will not get as much as they would have last year, he says. “But if you have owned a property for more than two years, its value is still likely to be up on what it was pre-pandemic, so most people who sell will see gains on what they paid.”

For those who do not have to sell, the price falls do not matter because they will wash out over time when prices start to go up again, he says.

“Also, most people who sell will be buying in the same market, and prices have gone down across the board, so they could well end up getting a bargain when they buy.”

Supplied CoreLogic chief property economist Kelvin Davidson says price falls are good for first home buyers.

The bad

It is buyers who bought at the peak of the market last year who are most at risk from price falls.

They face the prospect of negative equity, with mortgages larger than what their homes are now worth.

CoreLogic figures suggest more than 500 first-home buyers who bought late last year may already be in negative equity, and if prices fall by 15% to 20%, more again will slip into it.

Davidson says that while negative equity is not nice psychologically, if you do not have to sell and can afford your repayments it should not be a problem.

But falling prices, along with rising mortgage rates, do have a wider economic impact because they have a negative effect on household confidence and spending, and economic growth, he says.

“That is a potential financial stability risk, but we are a long way off that because unemployment is low, bank stress-testing ensured borrowers could pay at higher rates, and interest rate rises may be peaking.”

Investors who wanted to maximise the capital gains on a property, but missed the peak of the market, are one group likely to be unhappy about lower prices, Mortgages Online director Hamish Patel says.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Even a 20% drop in prices will still leave most homeowners’ properties worth more than they were pre-Covid.

Another is would-be developers who paid too much last year for large, subdividable sections, and have been left holding them rather than progressing their project, or reselling with new consents in place.

Some people who wanted to sell to upsize their home, but did not listen to their agents’ advice about the changed market, have also been stung he says.

“In one case, an Auckland seller wanted $1.7 million for their home earlier this year. Their agent got an offer for $1.6m and advised it was a good offer given where the market was.

“But the seller turned it down, listed it elsewhere, and two months later, it sold for $1.4m because prices had dropped further.”

The reality

Patel says the market has changed, and sellers need to accept their property is no longer worth what it was late last year.

It is worth remembering prices are estimated to have increased by about 43% since Covid hit, he says. That means even a 20% drop will still leave most homeowners’ properties worth more than they were pre-Covid.

Harcourts managing director Bryan Thomson says while prices are falling, the falls come after a unique set of circumstances, including easy access to credit, drove prices to artificial highs over 2020 and 2021.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Sellers who refuse to accept the market has changed may have seen the buyers drying up.

Compared to last year, the market has shrunk and some of those gains have been wound back, but relative to long-term trends it is adjusting to more normal conditions, he says.

“People who may have looked to sell their house last year because of what it was worth then, they are out of the market now. So are property traders looking to make a quick buck.

“But people who are selling for genuine reasons, positive or negative, are coming to terms with the new market reality, and basing their decisions on facts, not emotions. And there are buyers out there.”

There has been an increase in activity at open homes and auctions in recent weeks, and he is optimistic the market will pick up further next year. “It won’t be like last year, but the metrics will be more positive.”