Here’s what you can buy for below the $810,000 median house price

Homeowners in negative equity are beginning to appear around the country. CoreLogic head of research Nick Goodall breaks down the regions where house price falls are hitting hardest.

New Zealand’s median house price has dropped from the highs of last year, and with more properties up for sale, what the median price can buy has increased considerably.

With the market downturn well entrenched, house prices nationwide are now more than 10% down from the market peak recorded late last year, the Real Estate Institute’s latest figures show.

The national median price dropped by 1.8% annually to $810,000 in July. At the same time last year, it was $825,000.

While the median remains high, the fall in prices and increased incomes have led to an improvement in affordability. CoreLogic said average values were 8.5 times the average income in the three months to June, down from 8.9 in the first quarter.

Meanwhile, the number of homes for sale has increased by 107.7% annually, Realestate.co.nz says. There were 25,441 listings in August, up from 12,249 at the same time last year.

Real Estate Institute chief executive Jen Baird says it is evident that supply now outweighs demand, and the situation is the reverse of last year when there was low housing stock, increasing buyer competition and a general sense of urgency.

Nine regions have more than twice the number of properties for sale as they did this time last year, and this has moderated the market and bought buyers time, she says.

“Buyers have more choice, and more time to consider their options, undertake their due diligence and find the right property for them.”

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Economist Tony Alexander says first-home buyers should take advantage of the increased listings available.

But what does this situation, and the current national median price, mean for aspiring home-buyers?

Economist Tony Alexander says more listings equals a greater choice of properties, and combined with lower prices it means more opportunities.

Buyers, and particularly first-home buyers, should be taking advantage of the situation to secure a good home for their family for the next few decades, he says.

“They need to think about what they are in the market for. Is it about catching the last few percentage points of the decline in prices, or is it about making the most of a buyers’ market to get a home?”

“Because there is a risk that listings will dry up again, or become less plentiful, so if they want a home, and they can get the finance, now is a good time to buy.”

But first-home buyers tend to buy at a lower price point, and this time last year the pickings were slim when we looked at what was available for around the median price.

The increase in listings means this has changed, and there are now more properties listed for sale online for below the $810,000 median price. Excluding new builds that are still under construction, here’s a selection from around the country.

Auckland

The Real Estate Institute put the Auckland region’s median price at $1.10 million in July, down from $1.16m last year. But the region has a surprising number of listings, with asking prices attached, for under the national median.

Apartment Specialists An apartment in the historic Courtville Apartments in Auckland’s CBD is listed for $545,000.

As was the case last year, a large proportion are apartments, townhouses and units. There is now greater variety, and a wider range of locations, available, and the region’s construction boom is evident, with many new builds on offer.

Examples include a one-bedroom CBD apartment in the historic Courtville Apartments, going for $545,000; a two-bedroom apartment with a car park in Eden Terrace, listed at $670,000; and a recently built Papakura two-bedroom townhouse with a 100 sqm section, for sale for from $699,000.

But the number of standalone listings across the region has increased markedly from last year. They include a single level, three-bedroom home in Manurewa in South Auckland, which is listed for $729,000.

Google streetview/Supplied This three-bedroom Manurewa, Auckland home is for sale for $729,000.

It has a 402 sqm section, is close to the local school, a shopping centre, a medical centre and parks, and has easy access to the motorway.

Another example is a two-bedroom, brick and tile home in New Lynn in West Auckland. It has a deck, a garage, and a small outdoor area, and the New Lynn transport hub, Lynn Mall, schools and parks are nearby. It is on the market for $755,000.

Google streetview/Supplied A brick and tile home in New Lynn in Auckland is on the market for $755,000.

Wellington

Wellington’s median price has fallen to below the national median, with the Real Estate Institute putting it at $809,100 in July. This means the number of properties listed for below the national median is up considerably on last year.

Apartments and new builds still dominate the listings in this price bracket, but more standalone houses are now available too.

Google streetview/Supplied A 1940s home with 180 degree views in Maupuia, Wellington is listed for offers from $595,000.

One is a three-bedroom, 1940s home in Maupuia, which is listed for offers from $595,000. The house sits high on the section, surrounded by bush, and has 180 degree sea views, but is in need of renovation. It has a 572 sqm section, and a garage, and is close to Miramar’s amenities.

Another is a three-bedroom home, with a gated backyard and views over a reserve, in Newlands. It has a 560 sqm section, and off-street parking, has easy access to the motorway, and is close to the bus route, shops and schools. It is going for offers from $795,000.

Google streetview/Supplied This three-bedroom home in Newlands in Wellington is going for offers from $795,000.

The other main centres

Looking to the other main centres, there are also an increased number and range of properties available for below the national median, including newly built townhouses and holiday home options.

Google streetview/Supplied A four-bedroom home in Avondale, Christchurch is for sale for offers from $679,000.

Christchurch remains the most affordable of all the main centres, with a median price of $660,000 in July. But while it is likely to have a wider range of properties available for under the national median, there are fewer listings featuring asking prices.

One which does is for a two-storey, four-bedroom, two-bathroom house in Avondale. It has garaging for four cars, a 630 sqm section, and the Avon River, New Brighton beach, and parks are nearby. It is on the market for offers from $679,000.

Google streetview/Supplied This four-bedroom 1970s home in Dinsdale, Hamilton is listed for $739,000.

In Hamilton, there is a two-storey, four-bedroom 1970s house in Dinsdale listed for $739,000. It has an office, a fenced rear courtyard with a pool, a 665 sqm section and a garage. There is easy access to shops, schools, and the main arterial roads north and south.

A Tauranga example is a two-storey, three-bedroom home on a 292 sqm section in Hairini. It has a double garage, and easy access to arterial routes, schools and shops, but has scope to add value. It is going for offers from $699,000.

Google streetview/Supplied A two-bedroom cottage in Dunedin’s sought-after St Clair is on the market for offers from $599,000.

Further down the country in Dunedin, a two-bedroom cottage in the sought-after, beachside suburb of St Clair is on the market for offers from $599,000. It has a 405 sqm section with a cottage garden, a glass house, a shed, and off-street parking, and is close to schools and St Clair beach and esplanade.