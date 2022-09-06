Investor fails to sell property even after dropping price $100,000

Property investor Matthew Ryan was among the first to speak publicly about the house market downturn, and choosing to face reality, he dropped the price of one of his Kāpiti Coast properties $100,000 in March.

He was even prepared to take a loss, but after the reduction, the property still received no offers.

“I was surprised at the time, I really thought it would sell with a drop of $100,000, but I guess it showed the market was sicker than what the stats were showing,” he said.

Supplied 83b Kiwi Rd in Raumati Beach before and after photos

“When you’re in a falling market you’re always playing catch up.”

After receiving no offers at the revised price of $699,000, he pulled the property off the market and put it back into the rental pool.

Ryan said many other investors were doing the same thing, which was contributing to the recent rental glut that was putting downward pressure on rents.

Supplied The kitchen pre-renovation.

Ryan said he had been renting the property for $675 per week before the renovation and was now rented for $695.

“Admittedly it got snapped up pretty quickly, but no one would spend $100,000 renovating a property to get an extra $20 per week,” he said.

“That property isn't a great rental property because it doesn’t get great rent for its value, but that was really the only option.”

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Wellington-based property investor Matthew Ryan says he received a lot of heat for saying the market was falling.

Ryan said the property had good numbers of people going through on open days while it was on the market.

“I remember my partner said in the last week we had about six or seven parties I thought were going to offer, but it ended up being a bit of a fizzer.”

Ryan said he bought the property in September 2020 for $603,000 at a mortgagee auction, and spent about $100,000 on renovations.

He listed the property in Raumati Beach in early November for offers over $799,000, according to CoreLogic.

Supplied The living room when Matthew Ryan bought the property at a mortgagee auction.

At that time, a buyer offered $750,000, and Ryan said no.

In December Ryan predicted house prices could fall 20% after seeing demand dry up, particularly in Wellington.

The Reserve Bank recently followed suit forecast prices could fall 20% from their peak.