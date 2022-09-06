Former Auckland mayor's historic Art Deco mansion comes to market

Sir Dove-Myer Robinson once owned this property for sale in Victoria Ave, Remuera. It has undergone a massive four-year refurbishment.

One of Remuera’s most beautiful northern-slopes Art Deco homesteads has been listed for sale following a massive four-year restoration.

The house, on a prominent corner site at 47 Victoria Ave, once belonged to former Auckland mayor Sir Dove-Myer Robinson (Robbie), and has been home to a consulate of the Philippines.

Designed in 1936 by legendary architect Horace Lovell Massey, who designed many landmark buildings in the city, the five-bedroom home retains its traditional Art Deco character. It has been listed for sale by tender by Leila and David MacDonald of Barfoot & Thompson Remuera.

Barfoot and Thompson Designed by Horace Lovell Massey in 1936, this landmark Art Deco home in Remuera, Auckland, has an RV of $8.2m.

The property, originally called Craigmore, has an RV of $8.2 million and is notable for its beautiful architecture, formal gardens and spectacular views out to the harbour, Rangitoto Island and beyond.

No expense has been spared with the refurbishment. Coffered ceilings, beautiful plasterwork and panelling have all been restored, and teamed with modern convenience.

Barfoot and Thompson The house has a suitably grand entry.

Special features of the interior include the huge semicircular rooms with wrap-around glazing on two levels – the formal living room on the ground floor and main suite above.

Multi award-winning designer Morgan Cronin designed the gourmet kitchen. And, in keeping with modern lifestyles, the living areas flow out to a beautiful loggia overlooking a large pool, alfresco entertaining area and formal gardens. These have been re-designed by internationally acclaimed designer Suzanne Turley.

There is a separate one-bedroom annex off the garage, which has internal access.

Barfoot and Thompson The house retains all its original character and charm.

Barfoot and Thompson The wrap-around windows remain in the formal living room and the master bedroom above.

Sir Dove-Myer Robinson was one of Auckland’s more colourful characters – he had six terms as mayor, serving from 1959 to 1965 and from 1968 to 1980. He was famously interviewed by TV host Alan Whicker in 1973 when he would walk shirtless from his home into his office in the city.

Other notable sales in Victoria Avenue include the sale of Grant Dalton’s former mansion last year. It was owned by Culum Manson of Mansons TCLM, and was sold after more than a year on the market, for $19.75 million.

Stuff Sir Dove-Myer Robinson, a former owner of the house, was mayor of Auckland from 1959 to 1965 and from 1968 to 1980. He was knighted in 1970 and died in 1989.

Barfoot and Thompson The kitchen was designed by multi award-winning designer Morgan Cronin.

Barfoot and Thompson Living areas flow out to a loggia overlooking the pool and formal gardens.

Barfoot and Thompson This family living room also offers a great view.