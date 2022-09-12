House goes from earthquake-damaged to award-winning, with its special feature 70s 'cone' bathroom

When interior designer Angelique Armstrong’s own home won a prestigious design award, she gave all credit to the architects.

The 1972-built home at 35a Westburn Terrace, Ilam, Christchurch, took out the “best renovation project” in the 2021 TIDA NZ Renovation of the Year awards, for a renovation in keeping with the home’s mid-Century aesthetic.

Armstrong, who is now selling the house as she moves onto another Christchurch renovation project, says she renovated the earthquake-damaged house for herself, and had intended to stay before a change of circumstances.

“I’m always sad to leave, but there’s always another project that gets me excited.

READ MORE:

* The mid-century Christchurch home with a cool brick cone

* Move house or redecorate? This personal stylist chose the less-stressful option

* Swooping copper roof house built for $2m+ is Master Builders Supreme House of the Year



“I tend to go for homes that are on the border of being bowled or brought back to life, homes that need quite a bit of work, because I don’t want to see them being pulled down.”

Armstrong, who has been in business for eight years as an interior designer, doing kitchen, bathroom and full-home makeovers, says the Westburn Terrace house was “quite run down” when she bought it in 2017. Her vision was to renovate in keeping with its architectural aesthetic.

Supplied The original brick cone that slices through an exterior wall.

Supplied Subtle textured wallpapers feel in keeping with the 1970s style.

It needed a lot of engineering input to make it structurally safe, including adding to foundations on the river side, and re-cladding in a lighter-weight material.

The property, which is bordered on two sides by the Wairarapa stream, is surrounded by a lush canopy of native plants. On one side, a courtyard has seating, manicured trees and a tiled 1970s bench.

Armstrong says the TIDA win was “a lovely surprise”.

supplied Angelique Armstrong renovated and redesigned the home with the intention of staying.

“It was because of the architecture – the judges would have thought ‘What an amazing home’, and then taken an extra look at its interior.”

Judges were impressed with how it had been revamped, while still maintaining a comfortable, lived-in ambience and paying homage to the best aspects of the original design.

The redesign retained a unique feature of the home: its 4m-high brick-clad cone in a highly prominent position on the plan. This houses a renovated bathroom.

Armstrong says it’s a beautiful room, with a free-standing bath, heated mosaic tiles, copper details and a skylight adding to the luxury feel.

Prior to the renovation, the home’s H-shape floor plan had living spaces at one end, bedrooms at the other, and a corridor linking the two, and this has been retained, with living areas and the kitchen opened up to take full advantage of the northerly aspect and elevated position on the sloping site.

The home was featured in NZ House & Garden in October last year.

Supplied The house in the suburb of Ilam appears to be surrounded by bush, but is close to the airport and amenities.

Supplied The 4m-high brick-clad cone is at the centre of the home’s floorplan.

Supplied The house has a bush clad setting, with the added feature of the cherry tree.

Armstrong says it will suit people who are “on the go”, as it is a low maintenance, lock -up-and-leave property.

“It’s like apartment living, but not, because you have lovely bush all around you, and you’re able to step out into it on ground level.”

The property is being marketed by Cameron Bailey, of Harcourts Gold Papanui, whose listing extols the home for being “timeless and low-maintenance”.

“Robust brick construction meets floating timber ceilings, extensive glazing and solid oak flooring: a play between light and shade and an interweaving of honest materials that reflect the natural environment.”

Supplied The home has modern functionality while retaining its mid-Century feel.

It is close to the Avonhead Shopping Centre, Bush Inn and Fendalton Mall, and within 10-minutes drive of Christchurch International Airport.

The three-bedroom, two-bathroom home on 885m², is for sale by auction on September 22.