Goodbye capital gains: Here's where house prices have fallen more than 16%

House price falls gathered pace in July, according to CoreLogic data, with Christchurch also going negative.

House prices nationwide have fallen by 7.6% since the beginning of this year, and are now just above where they were last August, Quotable Value (QV) says.

But in some parts of the country, the decline has been more significant – as much as almost 17% from the peak.

The property company’s latest house price index shows more weakness in the market and a national average price of $973,848 in August.

That was down from a high of $1,063,765 in January, and meant it was only up 1.1% from $963,046 at the same time last year.

Nationally, prices fell by 5.5% over the three months to the end of August, and they also declined in all the main centres, apart from Queenstown, over the quarter.

But it was Wellington that was hardest hit. Prices across the region fell by 14.2% from the start of the year, and by 9.4% over the last three months.

The region’s average price peaked in January at $1.09 million, and since then it had dropped by $160,941 to $932,024 in August. This time last year it was $1.03m.

Lower Hutt, Upper Hutt, and Wellington City had the biggest falls this year, at 16.7%, 15.7% and 15.1% respectively.

MONIQUE FORD/STUFF House prices in the Wellington region have fallen by 14.2% since the start of the year.

Local senior QV consultant David Cornford said most sellers had now adjusted their price expectations, and more buyers were beginning to enter the market.

They were starting to see more activity, with an uptick in open home attendance and more sold signs popping up throughout the region, he said.

“It is a possible early indication that we are nearing the bottom of this downturn.”

Buyers continued to have plenty of choice, so sellers needed to be competitive on price and presentation to achieve a result, because the number of days to sell remained lengthy, he said.

The Auckland region also had big price falls, with the regional average dropping by 9.4% since the start of this year, and by 5.9% over the last three months, to $1.38m in August.

That price was down by $157,500 from a high of $1.54m in January, and it was just $15,416, or 1.1%, higher than it was at the same time last year.

On a quarterly basis, Waitakere, Franklin, Rodney and Manukau had the biggest price falls, down 8.1%, 6.7%, 6.5%, and 6.5% respectively, while Auckland City and Waitakere had annual price decreases of 3% and 0.3%.

Of the main centres, Christchurch and Hamilton had the smallest quarterly price falls, down by 3.6% and 2.4% to averages of $768,647 and $854,874 respectively.

Supplied/Stuff Queenstown’s prices have gone up to an average of $1.69 million in August.

In Tauranga and Dunedin, prices were down by 7.8% and 6.7% over the quarter, to averages of $1.09m and $650,969.

Queenstown prices bucked the trend, and rose by 4.3% since the start of the year, and by 1.5% over the past three months. That left the city’s average at $1.69m in August.

QV general manager David Nagel said there had been some significant price falls now, particularly in the main centres where there had been strong price increases previously.

There was no immediate sign of things getting any better with interest rates likely to rise further and business confidence waning, he said.

“It looks as though it’s going to get tougher before it gets any easier for sellers. First-home buyers will continue to struggle for finance with tight credit conditions and affordability constraints.

“Plus there are still plenty of new homes in the pipeline, which will add further to oversupply, putting further downward pressure on prices.”

The reopened borders might help, but there were plenty of people heading offshore, he said.

“The market performs much better when net migration is positive, and that time might not be too many months away.”