Punakaiki cabin in the bush is a wee gem, and it could be yours

This award-winning Punakaiki cabin is a perfect little hideaway in the bush, and it has been listed for sale for the first time.

A tiny, award-winning cabin in a hidden clearing in a West Coast nikau forest has come on the market for the first time.

With a 6m x 6m footprint, the light-filled, two-storey cabin in Punakaiki is the ultimate hideaway, surrounded by native bush and wildlife – weka are regular visitors.

Listing agent Sandra O’Brien of Harcourts Gold Realty Group says the owners have owned and tended the land for several years, “developing an intimate understanding of the site and its surrounding environment - the bush, the climate, the furred and feathered inhabitants”.

HARCOURTS With a backdrop of nikau, the cabin is the ultimate escape.

And this is reflected in the cabin’s design by James Warren of Upoko Architects. Fully glazed walls in the living area make the box on top appear to be floating in the bush.

The cabin is lined with ply throughout, and the timber structural elements are exposed. A double-height ceiling and high windows bring a spacious feel to the living area. And the two loft-style bedrooms on the upper level are designed so it feels as though you are sleeping in the treetops.

HARCOURTS Glass doors in the living area slide right back to open the cabin up to the outdoors.

In 2017, the cabin, built by Tony Wilkins Builder, took out all the major awards in the Marlborough Nelson West Coast Registered Master Builders 2017 House of the Year competition.

The judges described it as "an understated example of outstanding workmanship".

"The architecturally designed bach incorporates many design features and detailing that required forward planning and precision at every junction. Concealed structures, multiple claddings and externally sliding window joinery all added to the complexity of the build.”

HARCOURTS There is a void above part of the living area; all the walls are lined with plywood.

Many people have enjoyed time in the cabin, which has been available as a holiday rental. The Punakaiki coast is renowned for its dramatic scenery, secluded beaches and the Pancake Rocks.

The cabin, which is on a 809m² site, will be auctioned by Harcourts on September 29, 2022.

HARCOURTS The two upstairs bedrooms are amid the treetops.

HARCOURTS The loft-style bedrooms are open to the void.

HARCOURTS Weka are frequent visitors to the clearing.

HARCOURTS The house sits in its own clearing, but the property is 809 square metres.