Whangarei real estate agent lists property in te reo Māori

New Zealand is celebrating 50 years since the historic Māori Language Petition. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has shared her thoughts on the health of te reo, before departing to the UK.

A Whangarei Heads house has been put on the market with an online listing in te reo Māori, and it could be a first for the real estate industry, the agent says.

Te reo Māori might have become one of New Zealand’s official languages in 1987, and the inclusion of te reo in popular culture and business is now widespread, but it is not commonly used in real estate.

But Te Wiki o te Reo Māori was being celebrated this week, and Ray White Whangarei agent Daniel Foote wanted to acknowledge and support it.

The Whangarei Heads/Parua Bay region was an area with a lot of cultural significance to Māori, and listing a property in the area in te reo Māori seemed like a good thing to do, he said.

READ MORE:

* Demand jumps for job applicants who can speak te reo Māori

* Slingshot broadband customers will be able to get support in te reo Māori

* Media Take: Business embrace of kaupapa Māori is real



“Our office wants to serve our community as a whole, and a te reo Māori listing helps us to do that better, but it is also part of a personal challenge to learn and use te reo Māori in my everyday life.”

With the seller enthusiastically on board, one of his colleagues, who was proficient in te reo Māori, translated the listing for him, and it was launched this week.

To date, feedback on the listing had been 100% positive, and Foote said some community members had got in touch specifically to express their support.

“Having the listing in te reo Māori has not jeoparised the integrity of selling the house at all. If anything it will attract more attention, and I’m anticipating more enquiries as a result.”

Supplied/Supplied This Whangarei Heads property has hit the market with a listing in te reo Māori.

This listing could be the first of its kind, he said.

But he would look at running more listings in te reo Māori in future if the seller was keen.

“It would be good to go full hog, and get all the marketing material done in te reo Māori. We have not done that this time, but we have the capacity to do it.”

The house ias a two-storey four-bedroom, two-bathroom former holiday home with a double garage, a large deck and its own skate-ramp.

It had been significantly upgraded to suit full-time living over the last year, and was on a 933m² section with sea views.

Te reo Māori had become more important in business, and while not knowing it might not mean losing Māori business, speaking it could provide a boost, BDO Māori business sector lead Angela Edwards​ has said.