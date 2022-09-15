Townhouse developer to pay mortgages for a year for new buyers as market cools

Brooksfield directors Oliver Hickman, left, and Vinny Holloway on one of their development sites.

Move to Christchurch and we’ll pay your mortgage for a year.

That’s the promise of housing development company Brooksfield to anyone who shifts to the city and buys one of its townhouses by the end of October.

The only condition is the mortgage must be for a 30-year term, at a current average bank interest rate.

Against the background of a cooling housing market, the company launched its offer with a social media campaign this week.

Brooksfield director Vinny Holloway said he came up with the idea while visiting Auckland.

“I was looking at the houses, thinking, ‘Do people know how nice and how cheap new houses are in Christchurch? Why are people living here?’

“A lot of people are already thinking about moving to Christchurch. It’s a lot cheaper, has top job opportunities, and it’s a very nice lifestyle.”

Supplied A computerised image of a complex of four two-bedroom townhouses planned by Brooksfield for Allard St, St Albans.

He said the deal isn’t just for buyers from around the country and overseas. Anyone outside the Christchurch city boundary qualifies.

“Even if you’re coming from Rolleston. We need more people living in the city.”

Christchurch’s median home sale price in the last month was $656,000, according to the Real Estate Institute. This compares with $1.15 million in Auckland city, and $860,000 in Wellington.

Nationally, the number of homes sold last month was down 18% on the previous August.

Holloway said the slowing real estate market had almost halved their sales since the peak last year.

A year ago, they were selling about 40 homes a month, “and we could’ve sold almost double that if we had the stock. They were just flying off the shelf”.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF New Zealand’s housing market has cooled since last year.

Now they are selling between 20 and 25 homes a month, he said.

“And we’re having to work for those.”

According to Blackburn Management’s Canterbury Construction Report, Brooksfield was Christchurch’s fourth-busiest housing developer in the year to July, with building consents for 172 new homes

The company sells all its homes off the plan, and does not have finished homes ready to sell.

Holloway expected that with prices for their townhouses ranging from $580,000 to $780,000, the mortgage offer would cost them between $20,000 and $25,000 for the year for each home.