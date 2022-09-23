New-build buyers told to take care with offers from developers to pay their mortgage or rent

Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr talks about the bank's prediction that house prices could fall 20% from their peak.

Your mortgage covered for a year. A sweetener of $20,000 rent covered. If you’re in the market for a new home, these might sound like pretty good deals.

But there’s a warning that you may not be getting the value you expect.

Housing development company Brooksfield recently launched a campaign offering to pay the mortgage of anyone who shifted to Christchurch and bought one of its townhouses by the end of October.

In July, Jennian Homes Franklin offered to pay rent of up to $20,000 for those who bought a house and land package in the Booker Estate in Tuakau, just out of Auckland.

A number of development companies, including Williams Corporation and Wolfbrook Residential, now offered rental guarantees of one or two years to investors who buy properties from them.

These types of incentive are more common when the housing market is cooler and developers face difficulties getting people to buy their products.

House prices nationwide dropped 5.9% year-on-year in August, while sales were down by 18.3% annually, according to the latest Real Estate Institute figures.

At the same time, new home build inquiries had declined steeply since last year.

Opes Partners managing director Andrew Nicol said buyers should be wary of new build incentives because they did not provide extra value for free.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/Stuff Incentives on new build sales are intended to attract buyers.

The main incentive he had come across was rental guarantees, or furniture packs, for people buying rental properties, but he was not a big fan of either.

“With a rental guarantee, for example, will you get the best tenant, or the first tenant they find?” he said.

“It is likely you’ll end up with the first one, and they may not be great, which can be a problem. You may also not end up with the premium rent amount. And furnished rentals don’t appeal to a lot of tenants because they have their own furniture.”

These types of incentives were gimmicks, as was the mortgage payment offer, because if a developer could afford to do that, they could just discount the price of the property, he said.

“As a buyer, if you think you are getting something free, you are not. You are paying for the incentive as the cost of it will be priced in there somewhere.

“Buying a property based on a gimmick is not getting real value, so people need to think about the real value of a property, and base their decision on that.”

If a property was good quality and reasonably priced, a developer would get a buyer for it, while an investor would be able to find a good tenant for it, he said.

Signature Homes chief executive Paul Bull said some developers were offering rental guarantees at the moment, but he was not aware of any other incentives.

This was different to past downturns when assets such as cars or spas were offered with a sale.

“Those types of incentives do not represent a good deal. They are priced into the cost somewhere along the line, so the buyer will be paying for it anyway.”

Stuff Auckland developer David Whitburn says sometimes incentives work out better than price discounts.

Auckland developer David Whitburn said developers were in the business of supplying housing stock, and if they did not shift enough stock they would not get the finance to continue.

That meant they had to ensure they attracted buyers and sold their stock, and one way to do that was to offer price discounts or incentives.

Most developers would drop the price a bit, and price discounts were currently being offered on quite a few off-the-plan builds, but sometimes it might work out better to pay for an incentive, he said.

“While I haven’t heard of the sort of incentives seen in the wake of the global financial crisis, such as cars, I suspect we will see some as the market downturn progresses and buyers have the upper hand.”

Paying the mortgage for a year as Brookfields were offering was a rare move, but it was an innovative one which might prove popular, he said.

“Incentives are often part of the end price, but buyers should do the numbers and if it works for them then they should go for it.

“The biggest risk is that the developer did not stay solvent, because a buyer wants to make sure the build is completed, and they actually get the pay off that they were promised.”