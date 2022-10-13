Perfect time to buy in coveted Jack’s Point, Queenstown

The largest high-end luxury residential development at Jack's Point is taking shape on the shores of Lake Tewa right beneath the almighty Southern Alps.

Lake Tewa is an exclusive waterside community that features eight landmark lakefront villas, a boutique hotel, spa and wellness centre, and an enclave of Alpine Residences designed by award-winning architects.

With the Queenstown region renowned for its lifestyle opportunities, Lake Tewa is attracting plenty of interest, says Willie Baddeley, Queenstown Lakes property sales specialist for development firm Falconer Group.

SUPPLIED An artist render of the exterior of some of the alpine residence apartments.

"The property market may have stalled elsewhere in New Zealand, but the Queenstown region is bucking the trend and now is a great time to enter the market here," he says. Property sales for Falconer Group's Lake Tewa development, since release in mid-July, has already hit the $50 million mark which is a very strong result.

According to CoreLogic data, prices in the Queenstown region have risen by around 20% over the past year, whilst Queenstown prices relative to the national average are currently below previous peaks.

"Queenstown has become a destination of choice for people relocating from cities in New Zealand and returning Kiwis from overseas, driven by our region's world-renowned lifestyle opportunities.

SUPPLIED Each of the apartments also features flexible living and entertainment options such as private courtyards, gardens, unique lofts, and interchangeable bedroom and media spaces.

"Ease of access for both domestic and international travellers makes it a highly attractive location for the emergence of the work-from-home approach to a better quality of life."

The Lake Tewa development is perfect for buyers keen on holiday homes or investment properties that sit in a highly desirable location.

"The master plan for Jack's Point Village has now been realised, and amenities and services are coming on stream now, including boutique retail, eateries and other facilities," Baddeley says.

In fact the setting within the Jack's Point Village, just a short drive from Queenstown town centre, is second-to-none with the Jack's Point International Golf course and The Remarkables ski area on the back doorstep. The village will ultimately be home to around 7000 residents.

SUPPLIED Lake Tewa is an exclusive waterside community that features eight landmark lakefront villas. (Image is an artist's render).

"It's a lifestyle, from exquisite restaurants and vineyards to brilliant outdoor adventure opportunities, it's all within easy reach while being at the heart of Jack's Point Village which is emerging as an alternative destination to downtown Queenstown," says Baddeley.

Whether buyers have interests in food, wine, golf, skiing, hiking or biking, the Lake Tewa development - and the Alpine Residences in particular - offer the ideal all-season mountain escape.

The three-to-four-bedroom, two bathroom Alpine Residences are set in private landscaped gardens just a two-minute stroll to the edge of Lake Tewa and minutes from the golf course.

Intelligently designed by award-winning architects Archimedia, each home celebrates the dramatic environment they sit within.

SUPPLIED Interior render of one of the 8 luxury lakefront villas.

There are double gables with floor to ceiling glazing on both east and west elevations to make the most of all day sun and the stunning views of the lake on one side and the Remarkables mountain range on the other.

The apartments also feature flexible living and entertainment options, with courtyards, gardens, unique lofts, and interchangeable bedroom and media spaces.

Clever use of space and open plan living create a welcoming interior, with spacious kitchen, dining, living and family spaces that directly connect to outdoor entertainment areas.

Zoned for 365-day visitor accommodation, Willie says the Alpine Residences provide a smart opportunity to generate additional income and capitalise on investment.

"The Alpine Residences offer an excellent opportunity to enter the property into our short-term letting programme to maximise the return on investment while owners aren't in residence, knowing that all aspects of the property will be professionally managed and maintained."

SUPPLIED Lake Tewa will include a luxury boutique hotel. (Image is an artist's render).

Whether it's a weekend stay in the future Hotel Tewa, holiday home short-term lets or indulging in local dining and retail, Willie says life at Lake Tewa will see every need and want met.

"In the vibrant Lake Tewa community, a lush landscaped enclave of stunning Alpine Residences will sit next to a world-class boutique hotel, spa and wellness centre, with a lakeside commons offering dining, bars and shopping," he says.

The Falconer Group itself specialises in high-end properties at Jack's Point and has a proven track record having completed several other residential developments in the area.

"Jack's Point is one of the most sought-after locations in Queenstown for both permanent residents and visitors alike – Lake Tewa really is the perfect opportunity to get among the action," says Willie.

