Grand Designs gamble paid off big time, with rents holding

Grand Designs NZ fans will no doubt remember the scary story of Brendan Poole and Nikki Cliffe’s ambitious solution to the housing crisis.

When the couple found that buying a house in Ponsonby was out of their reach, instead of downsizing their expectations, they raised them. They decided to borrow more and build more – an entire apartment block close to Ponsonby Road in Grey Lynn. In doing so, they joined the ranks of developers intensifying Auckland city.

Viewers expressed surprise and even shock at the amount they borrowed and spent. The pair acknowledged the huge risk factor at the time. Their budget started at around $2 million and went well over $5 million. They borrowed most of this, and gambling on being able to make the sums work.

MEDIAWORKS Developers Brendon Poole and Nikki Cliffe with former Grand Designs presenter Chris Moller outside their apartment building in Vinegar Lane. (File photo)

They built three apartments in the block, plus a ground-floor tenancy, and moved into the top apartment, the penthouse. However, with a young child, they found the rooftop terrace a little dangerous, so moved out to a new home in Piha two years later.

Brendan Poole said at the time he was cooking on the barbie on the rooftop terrace, and "mini spiderman", son Cooper worked out how to scale the glass balustrading around the edge: "I looked up... and he was standing on the other side.”

CHNZ Property The apartments are flooded with light front and back.

CHNZ Property For $1350 a week, you get a three-bedroom apartment that is fully furnished.

But their rental apartment block has continued to fetch high rents in spite of Covid. Right now, apartment 3 is available to rent for $1350 a week, and listing agent Pim Pimpinid of CHNZ expects it will be gone in a matter of days, as she already has a list of keen applicants.

A few months ago, the penthouse came up for rent, and that went within a week – for $1750 a week.

”They go really, really fast,” Pimpinid says. “Level 1 came up for rent recently, for $1200 a week, and that was also rented straight away.

”People do sometimes wonder how we will find people to pay those rents over $1000, but they are Grand Designs builds, and they are in demand. They do come with a carpark, which helps.”

The three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment also comes fully furnished, and has a separate office area.

CHNZ Property Heating and airconditioning is provided to keep the apartments warm and cool through all seasons.

CHNZ Property This bedroom opens to the terrace.

CHNZ Property Bathrooms feature black textural tiling and timber for a dramatic look.