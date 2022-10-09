Here's how you can buy a house in Auckland for less than $1 million

Realestate.co.nz spokeswoman Vanessa Williams said it could signal the market's return to a pre-pandemic state.

Auckland is renowned for its expensive house prices, but the region’s million-dollar-plus median price overshadows the more affordable options its market has to offer.

While the median price has fallen by about $200,000 since last November’s peak, it is still $1.19 million, according to CoreLogic.

That figure encompasses prices across Auckland’s diverse range of former council territories, and across all property types. It includes high-end luxury homes, and low-end leasehold apartments.

CoreLogic head of research Nick Goodall says it means the region’s market is actually made up of multiple different markets.

This has become more pronounced as increasing densification has led to apartments and townhouses, which tend to be more affordably priced, making up a larger proportion of the housing stock, he says.

In Australia, housing market data captures the variances in the larger city markets by recording a median dwelling price, and then breaking that down into a median house price and median unit price.

To better reflect Auckland’s multi-faceted market, CoreLogic has followed the Australian model, and run the numbers to get a breakdown of the region’s median by property type, and by former council territory.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Intensification means Auckland’s housing stock now includes lots of apartments and townhouses.

It shows the region’s median house price is $1.27m, but in Auckland City the median is $1.59m, on the North Shore it is $1.43m, in Waitakere (West Auckland) it is $1.09m, and in Manukau (South Auckland) it is $1.21m.

But in the townhouse and apartment sectors of the market median prices are significantly lower.

The region’s median townhouse price is $835,000, while Auckland City’s median is $864,000, North Shore’s is $926,000, Waitakere’s is $787,000, and Manukau’s is $770,000.

Apartments have a regional median price of $668,000, but the Auckland City median is $659,000, North Shore’s is $752,000, Waitakere’s is $641,000, and Manukau’s is $535,000.

Goodall says looking at prices in this way presents a different view of the market, and shows there are a variety of options available to people looking to buy.

“If first-home buyers adjust their expectations away from a freestanding house on a block of land, there are other ways for them to get into the market in Auckland.

“We are seeing first-home buyers do that, and take the long-term view that if they buy a more affordably priced townhouse or apartment, it gets them a home, which will build equity, and which they can move on from later.”

The amount of development taking place in Auckland means there is an increasing number of options for buyers, but it does require a change in mindset, he says.

“It is also worth remembering these are median prices, and half of all sales are for below the median while half are above. So there are more affordable options, and more expensive options again.”

Supplied/Supplied There is a diverse range of apartments in Auckland’s CBD.

This is particularly true of the apartment market. City Sales sales manager Scott Dunn says the spectrum ranges from leasehold units on Anzac Ave or Beach Road which sell for under $50,000 to freehold luxury suites which sell for several million.

Extremely cheap sale prices for apartments which are leaseholds or in need of remedial work pull the statistics down, but apartments do provide more affordable alternatives for buyers, he says.

“You need to be careful to exclude the leasehold and remedials, but you can buy something quite lovely for well under $1 million, and there are some fantastic entry-level options.

“It is possible to get a liveable, two-bedroom apartment with parking for around CoreLogic’s median of $668,000, or you could get a freehold two-bedroom apartment without car parking from $300,000 in some places.”

Supplied/Supplied This two-bedroom CBD apartment is on the market for $879,000.

Examples of the range currently on the market include a two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment in the CBD with parking, listed for $879,000; a one-bedroom ground floor apartment with a courtyard in Papatoetoe, listed for $535,000; and a large one-bedroom apartment with balconies in Browns Bay, listed for $689,000.

Attitudes around buying apartments have shifted over recent years, Dunn says. Apartments, particularly in the CBD, used to be the domain of investors, but his agency now sells to a lot more owner-occupiers.

“Younger people are happy to start off with an apartment, in contrast to their parents who were not. And we are actually seeing lots of older people downsizing to apartments, too.”

But buyers need to be careful and do their homework with apartments, he warns. They should check out recent sales in the building, get the minutes from the building’s latest annual general meeting, and a pre-contract disclosure statement, and seek independent legal advice.

While apartments used to be concentrated in the CBD, they can now be found anywhere from South Auckland up to Rodney in the north, and also out west. Townhouses have also proliferated across the region.

This has changed and opened up the market, and means that apartments and townhouses are not just about urban living, Ray White chief operating officer Daniel Coulson says.

That is because they provide an opportunity for people to buy in suburbs they like at a price level that is far more affordable than a house.

“Conventional wisdom used to be that if you couldn’t buy a house in the area that you wanted you had to look further afield. But now you can just look to a different property type instead, and it gives you options.”

Jonathan Killick/Stuff There has been a proliferation of townhouses across the Auckland region.

Two types of buyers choose to buy apartments, he says. One type is first-home buyers looking for a way into the market, and the other is older people who want a low maintenance property but want to stay in the area they live in.

“They have become a lifestyle choice too. If you want to live by the sea on the North Shore, for example, you are now more likely to be able to do so in an apartment in Takapuna or Orewa.”

Townhouses also offer a more affordable, lower maintenance option for buyers, but they appeal to people who do not want to be in an apartment block and want a little outdoor space, he says.

“They often suit professional couples, and also people returning from overseas who are used to more compact living, and like it.”

Supplied Ray White chief operating officer Daniel Coulson says townhouses are a low maintenance option for buyers.

Examples of what is currently on the market include a three-bedroom Avondale townhouse with a double garage, listed for $682,000; a three-bedroom Glen Eden townhouse with a garage, deck and garden, listed for $799,000; and a two-bedroom Papakura townhouse with a car park and garden, listed for $679,000.

The drive towards greater densification of housing, which involves new planning rules, means apartments and townhouses will become a bigger part of Auckland’s market.

Coulson says buyers are much more comfortable with this than they were even five years ago. The shift is partly driven by affordability and necessity.

“But it also comes down to the quality of a lot of the newer product, where the developers have thought about space and aspect, and produced some stunning buildings. This underpins acceptance, and motivates buyers.”