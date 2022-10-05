Housing market downturn is not over yet, CoreLogic says

Realestate.co.nz spokeswoman Vanessa Williams said it could signal the market's return to a pre-pandemic state.

House prices nationwide had one of the worst quarterly falls on record in the three months ending September, but the rate of decline has eased, CoreLogic says.

The property research company’s latest house price index showed the national average price dropped by 4.1% over the quarter to $977,158 in September.

CoreLogic head of research Nick Goodall said that was only marginally better than the 4.4% price fall recorded over the three months to the end of August 2008 in the wake of the global financial crisis.

It made it one of the worst declines on record, and showed the market was firmly in retreat following an exceptional period of growth over the Covid pandemic, he said.

While prices continued to fall across all the main centres, it was the Wellington market that turned in the weakest performance.

The Wellington region had the biggest quarterly and monthly price drops, with 8.5% and 2.5%. That left the region’s average at $984,640, down 9.1% from the same time last year.

Goodall said the rate of fall for the region was a record, stretching back to 1990, and surpassed the 5.2% quarterly drop at the end of September 2008.

The impact of the weakness was relatively broad-based, he said.

Ross Giblin/Stuff In September, Wellington region house prices were down by 9.1% on the same time last year.

Prices in Wellington city and Porirua were down 8.7% and 8.6% over the quarter, while in Lower Hutt and Upper Hutt they had declined by 11.9% and 10.1% over the past year.

“They haven’t fallen as far or as consistently in the Kāpiti Coast, but the average price is now 3.7% below the same time last year.”

Dunedin had the second-biggest quarterly price fall, with its average down by 5.4% to $645,376 in September.

That outstripped the previous record fall of 5.1% at the end of July 2008, but the annual decline of 4% was still below the city’s record of 11% at the end of February 2009.

Goodall said the rate of fall in Wellington and Dunedin could be heightened due to how stretched affordability had become compared to incomes over the recent market boom.

In Wellington prices had increased particularly quickly, while in Dunedin prices had been rising before Covid hit, and this had added to the squeeze, he said.

“Current buyers, particularly first home buyers may be unable and unwilling to pay the prices previously expected, especially as mortgage interest rates continue to increase.”

In the other main centres, average prices had declined, but remained higher than they were a year ago, with Christchurch’s average of $756,695 up by 13.6% on last September.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Auckland’s average house price was $1.38m in September, up 3.0% on the same time last year.

Hamilton and Tauranga’s averages were up 4.1% and 5.5% annually to $856,829 and $1.1 million respectively, but they dropped by 2.7% and 3.5% over the recent quarter.

In Auckland there were signs the rate of quarterly fall might be stabilising, with prices down 4% which was an improvement on the 4.6% quarterly fall last month.

It left the region’s average at $1.38m in September, up 3% on the same time last year.

Goodall said Auckland’s price decline looked less bad than it did last month, and it could mean the market was nearing its bottom.

“But it is probably too soon to call it a trend just yet, and it doesn’t mean prices will stop falling. It is just the rate of decline has eased a bit.”

This was similar to the national market downturn, where while prices were down 1.5% in September, that was an improvement on the previous month’s fall of 1.8%, he said.

“Despite the rate of decline easing, it’s too early to suggest the housing market has moved through the worst of the downturn.

“Our central view is that it all depends on interest rates, and with the OCR expected to increase a further 50 basis points to 3.5% later today, the downward pressure on prices is likely to continue.”

The recent strength of economic data on employment and GDP, and persistently high inflation could result in the OCR increasing further into next year, which would prolong the current downturn, Goodall said.

“That said, as long as unemployment remains low, the market is likely to be in an orderly correction rather than an outright slump.”