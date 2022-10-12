House prices inch up between August and September, Real Estate Institute data shows

Realestate.co.nz spokeswoman Vanessa Williams said it could signal the market's return to a pre-pandemic state.

House prices bucked recent trends and rose nationwide last month, but the market’s traditional spring uplift was not as strong as expected, the Real Estate Institute says.

The country’s median price increased by 2% annually to $811,000 in September, up from $795,000 at the same last year.

There was a 1.4% increase from $800,000 in August, and that contrasted with monthly price drops of 1.2% in August and 4.7% in July.

But 10 of the 16 regions had annual price decreases, and now had medians that were lower than they were last September.

Of those regions, Nelson and Manawatu/Whanganui had the biggest price falls, down 12.4% and 10.2% to $699,000 and $570,000 respectively.

Auckland’s median was down 8.3% to $1.04 million from $1.14m last year. Within Auckland, six of the seven territorial authorities had annual price decreases, with the North Shore’s the largest at 28.6% (to $949,000).

In Wellington, the median price fell 3.5% annually, to $820,000 from $850,000. Prices were down annually in seven of the region’s eight territorial authorities, but South Wairarapa’s dropped the most with a 27.5% fall (to $700,000).

Median prices were also down annually in Waikato, Bay of Plenty, Gisborne, Hawke’s Bay and Marlborough, while in Tasman the median remained unchanged.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Nelson had the biggest annual price fall in September, with its median down 12.4% to $699,000.

In the remaining regions, prices rose annually, but the West Coast had the biggest increase, up 30% to $360,000. In Canterbury, the median was up 2.8% to $676,000.

Real Estate Institute chief executive Jen Baird said median price movement was gradually slowing regionally, and seven regions had a monthly decrease.

“While the seasonally adjusted figures showed some regions performed better than expected, others underperformed.”

The institute’s house price index, which measures the changing value of residential property nationwide, showed an annual decrease of 8.1% from 4066 in September 2021 to 3738. That was down 12.6% from its peak last November.

Only Northland and Taranaki recorded annual increases on the index, up 0.4% and 5.0% respectively. Of the other regions, Wellington and Auckland had the biggest decreases, down 17.3% and 11.2%.

Baird said that following an exceptional period of growth last year the property market was moderating, but prices were still unaffordable to many, particularly in larger hubs, such as Auckland and Wellington.

Owner occupiers remained a strong buyer pool and agents in some areas reported there were more first-home buyers in the market, enticed by easing prices and less competition, she said.

But investors were largely absent, and, overall, buyers remained cautious due to rising interest rates, tighter lending criteria, and cost of living concerns.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Wellington recorded the biggest decrease on the Real Estate Institute’s house price index, down 17.3% annually.

Baird expected sentiment to remain cautious, and said that despite reports of increased open home and auction attendance, the data revealed the expected spring uplift was not as strong as anticipated.

Nationally, sales were down 10.9% to 4943 in September from 5548 at the same time last year, and seasonally adjusted figures showed a monthly decrease of 2.4%, which indicated September was a quieter month than usual.

Marlborough had the biggest annual sales decrease with 37.3%, followed by Manawatu/Whanganui (down 28.9%), Southland (down 28.4%), and Taranaki (down 26.0%).

The median number of days to sell a property in September was 47, up 10 days on last September but down two on August.

It was a different market to last year’s market, which was fuelled by a sense of urgency as demand outweighed supply, Baird said.

“The market has moved the other way and the scales have tipped so that supply outweighs demand. In this market, while we are still seeing a good rate of sales, they tend to be slower.”

But agents had reported the majority of vendors understood the need to adjust their price expectations, although some were slow to meet buyer expectations, she said.

“Standout properties matter in this market, and those that are marketed well are selling faster.

“While spring has got off to a slower than expected start, agents are confident activity will pick up over the warmer months as people move to complete their plans to buy or sell ahead of the summer holidays.”

Meanwhile, the total number of properties available for sale nationwide increased by 93.2% annually, to 25,903 in September from 13,407 at the same time last year.

Four regions had over twice the inventory recorded in September last year, while Nelson and Waikato had the greatest annual increases in inventory levels at 148.4%, followed by Bay of Plenty at 139.9%.