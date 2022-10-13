'Painful' housing market correction: No end in sight, says QV

Realestate.co.nz spokeswoman Vanessa Williams said it could signal the market's return to a pre-pandemic state.

New Zealand’s average house price was down annually for the first time in over a decade in September, and there is no end is sight for the market correction, Quotable Value says.

Prices around the country fell 2.1% over the year ending September, which left the national average at $956,592, according to the property company’s latest house price index.

It was the first decrease in the national average since June 2011, and marked nine straight months of declining prices nationally which had left the average 9.2% lower than at the start of this year.

Quotable Value (QV) general manager David Nagel said the Reserve Bank’s decision last week to raise the official cash rate by another 50 basis points all-but ensured the path the market was on would continue for the foreseeable future.

Interest rate rises, credit constraints, and the increasing cost of living were a sure-fire recipe for declining prices, and new homes coming on to the market nationwide were adding to the downward pressure, he said.

QV’s figures also showed several parts of the country had now tipped into negative annual growth for the first time in many years, while some areas had much bigger annual price falls than the national one.

Tauranga recorded an annual price decline of 1% for the first time since September 2011, and its quarterly fall of 7.7% was second only to Wellington’s. Despite this, the city’s average price of $1.07 million remained above the national average.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Tauranga prices declined on an annual basis for the first time since 2011 in September.

In Hamilton and Rotorua prices were down on an annual basis for the first time since August 2011 and January 2015 respectively. Hamilton’s average fell by 2.4% to $841,089, while Rotorua’s fell by 0.4% to $694,876.

Prices in the Auckland region also slipped into negative annual territory in September, down 2.4% to an average of $1.35m. The region had a quarterly fall of 5.8%, and every district had price falls over the quarter.

Rodney, Auckland city, and Waitakere had the biggest quarterly falls, down 6.9%, 6.6%, and 6%, while Auckland city, Waitakere, North Shore, and Manukau had annual decreases of 5.4%, 4.4%, 3.2%, and 0.9% respectively.

But the most significant price declines occurred in Wellington where the region’s average was down 14.2% annually and 9.6% quarterly. That left it at $903,259, which was 16.9% lower than at the start of this year.

Within the region, the biggest falls were in Lower Hutt, Upper Hutt, and Wellington city at 19.6%, 19% and 17.3% respectively.

Nagel said all the price falls would be worrying news for people looking to sell their homes, and for those who purchased at the market peak and were now concerned about negative equity.

But the exceptional price increases over 2020 and 2021 had impacted on affordability and impeded access to the market for many, he said.

“This market correction, as painful as it is for some, will hopefully afford others an opportunity to get into the market in the future.

“Though it’s still very tough out there for prospective first-home buyers, they’re now gaining the upper hand when it comes to negotiations.”

While the usual spring bounce in market activity had not occurred to the same degree as it had in previous years, there were plenty of active buyers out there, he said.

“Deals are being done despite so much uncertainty. Large volumes of listings are giving purchasers plenty of choice and negotiating power, but sellers may be in for a rough ride yet.”

There were some brighter spots in QV’s figures. Of the main centres, Christchurch proved most resilient with an annual price increase of 8.8% to $764,150, although prices were down 2.5% on a quarterly basis.

Supplied/Stuff Queenstown prices bucked the national trend, and rose to an average of $1.69m in September.

Queenstown bucked the national trend, with prices up by 11.6% annually, and 0.2% quarterly, to an average of $1.69m.

But economists have said the market’s downward trend was not over yet.

ASB, Westpac and ANZ have forecast a 15% price fall from peak to trough, while Kiwibank expected a 13% trough.