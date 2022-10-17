Call for Govt to do more to support build-to-rent development

Developer Kirsty Merriman is future-proofing rental units with full accessibility and a Lifemark rating - and she says it doesn't cost extra.

Momentum for build-to-rent developments is picking up, but the government needs to make more policy changes for the sector to reach its potential, the industry says.

Often heralded as part of the solution to the housing crisis, the build-to-rent model involves the development of multi-unit residential buildings for long-term rentals rather than sales to individual owners.

While it has been slow to get off the ground in New Zealand, it is a big part of the rental market and a sought-after investment asset class in Europe and the United States, and now Australia.

Housing Minister Megan Woods' announcement in August that “build to rent” investors would get an exemption from interest deductibility rules provided they met certain conditions gave the industry a boost.

There were now around 700 build-to-rent units under construction and a further 1000-plus units in the pipeline, according to commercial real estate firm JLL.

Bayleys head of insights and data Chris Farhi said the sector had huge potential to address the country’s housing supply and affordability issues, and fitted well with the transition to more intensive housing.

But some believed investment might have been hampered by a lack of clarity around how the Overseas Investment Act (OIA) applied, he said.

“The industry would like the government to go further, particularly when it comes to attracting foreign investment.”

Supplied/Supplied Arc Onehunga is a build-to-rent apartment complex in Auckland’s Onehunga.

The Overseas Investment Office issued guidance around the OIA and build-to-rent developments in March, and Woods said the government expected it would provide the clarity needed to encourage the institutional investment necessary.

But Property Council chief executive Leonie Freeman said more clarity was needed, and the fact a guidance note was issued was evidence that a problem existed.

The council’s members were quite clear that a ‘guidance’ note was not legally binding, she said.

“We know large institutional investment is poised ready at the country’s gates for build-to-rent. The recent announcement of an asset class is an excellent start by the government but we'd like to see next steps too.”

The council was pushing for access to depreciation for the sector, and it should be simple to link OIA elements into the asset class, along with the introduction of depreciation, she said.

“Build-to-rent is like a ‘commercial’ type of living and commercial assets already enjoy depreciation benefits, so why not build-to-rent too?”

JLL senior director alternative investments David Hill said the sector was expected to follow the lead of the evolution of the sector in Australia, and the recent government announcement was aligned with what happened in the early days of the Australian market.

Supplied/Supplied Resident Properties’ build-to-rent apartment block, The Nix, in Newton in Auckland.

It would play a role in larger market interest and traction, but it would not necessarily be a catalyst on its own to immediate market growth for the New Zealand sector, he said.

“In Australia, we saw a surge in interest when tax benefits in Victoria and New South Wales were announced for both reductions in annual land tax and the Absentee Owner Surcharge exemption.

“We believe New Zealand can take lessons from the Australian market in this regard. Formalising build-to -rent as an asset class, and changes to the OIA will also be a crucial step to furthering the sector.”

The market drivers for the sector were strong as growing demand and housing supply pressure could not be relieved by traditional housing stock alone, he said.

“Larger-scale investors in this space will play a vital role in filling the rental market gap. The foundations are now set for build-to-rent to be successful in New Zealand, and momentum has certainly begun.”

To date, completed build-to-rent developments included Resident Properties’ The Ed and The Nix in central Auckland; Ockham’s Modal in Mt Albert in Auckland; ARC Properties’ Arc Onehunga in Auckland; and New Ground’s Kerepeti in Hobsonville Point in Auckland and Toru in Queenstown.

Kiwi Property was on track to open its first 295 build-to-rent apartments at Auckland’s Sylvia Park in 2024, and had future developments planned for LynnMall in west Auckland and Drury in south Auckland.

Simplicity Living, which aimed to build 10,000 affordable, long-term rentals over the next 10 years, was scheduled to complete its first apartments in Point England in Auckland in early 2023.