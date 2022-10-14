King Charles III's heritage-listed mansion in Hobsonville is listed

Originally built for a pioneering ceramicist, and now belonging to King Charles III, heritage-listed Clark House has been in the hands of the NZ Defence Force for the past 72 years.

It’s all boarded up, but don’t let that fool you. One of West Auckland’s most significant architectural buildings, listed for the first time in 72 years, has an illustrious history.

Clark House, also known as Ngaroma, is officially owned by his Royal Highness King Charles III following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. But it is administered by the NZ Defence Force, which has occupied the site from 1950, in conjunction with the Hobsonville Air Base.

And while it’s no secret the mansion was used for Cold War meetings, including the SEATO (South East Asia Treaty Organisation) conference in 1955, there’s a lot more history to this house.

The mansion, which has a Heritage New Zealand Category 1 listing was built in 1902 by Rice Owen Clark II, a pioneering, entrepreneurial English ceramicist, as a showpiece for his company’s brick products. Heritage New Zealand says it is believed to be the first known residence in New Zealand built of hollow ceramic blocks, an early rival to hollow concrete block construction.

HARCOURTS It's all boarded up right now, awaiting a buyer to bring this faded beauty back to life. Clark House was built in 1902 and is currently owned by King Charles III via the NZ Defence Force.

The experimental hollow ceramic blocks were made by Clark's adjacent Limeburners Bay earthenware pipe manufacturing plant, which, incredibly, was once linked to the house via a tunnel.

Listing agents Sue Noonan and Graham Lewis of Harcourts Hobsonville say the sale offers a “once-in-a-lifetime chance to acquire an outstanding technological and archaeological example of New Zealand history, on approximately 1.935 hectares of prime land”.

HARCOURTS Most Aucklanders probably don't know of the existence of this heritage-listed gem out west, sitting on 1.935ha of prime real estate. But it’s a landmark to locals who have grown up in the area.

HARCOURTS The property is surrounded on all sides by new builds, so it's easy to see why it is catching the attention of developers.

Noonan says, after listing the property on October 13, 2022, the pair have had “countless emails from developers in the last 12 hours” due to the potential for subdivision.

But they are most interested to see investment in the restoration of the 723m² two-storey bay villa, which has been empty for the past six years. As the photos show, the large rooms appear not to have had any work for decades. But all the original Italianate character features remain, including the iron-lace verandas, which Heritage NZ says are considered to be the finest of their type in the country.

Then there is the immense, curved staircase, the decorative feature tiles, stained-glass windows, carved mantelpieces, pressed metal ceilings, dado panels of Art Nouveau design, and significant kauri features.

HARCOURTS Ornate Italianate features remain, including decorative stained glass, tiling and dado panels,and the beautiful native timber staircase.

There are 10 “very large” living rooms and bedrooms (some with fireplaces), a gutted kitchen and bathrooms. There is also a large annex built in 1969 by the RNZAF.

The agents’ listing says no expense was spared in building the mansion, which at one time had several tennis courts and ornamental gardens.

“It is very rare for a significant property of this kind to be offered to the market in New Zealand. Linked with the Amalgamated Brick and Tile Company-which later developed into Ceramco, once one of New Zealand 's largest companies – the property is waiting to be immersed by its new owners into the next chapter of its life story.”

The property is for sale by tender, with a closing date of November 21, 2022.

HARCOURTS There is plenty of work to be done inside to restore the home to its original glory.

HARCOURTS The dimensions of hallways and rooms are grand, as expected.