First home buyers are back in the market as prices continue to tumble

Realestate.co.nz spokeswoman Vanessa Williams said it could signal the market's return to a pre-pandemic state.

First home buyers are firmly back in the market as many have realised that buying is about securing a home rather than picking up a tradable asset, economist Tony Alexander says.

His latest survey of mortgage advisers showed a net positive 48% of them reported getting more inquiries from first home buyers this month.

A score of zero would indicate that respondents were evenly split on whether more or fewer buyers were seeking advice.

The net positive 48% was the same as last month, which was the highest since the first survey in June 2020.

READ MORE:

* What help is available to first-home buyers?

* How we bought a home that was more than $200,000 out of budget last year

* My first home cost $40,000 less than my budget



It was also the third month in a row that more advisers reported an increased number of first home buyers looking for help, rather than a decline in numbers.

August’s result of a net positive of 8% was the strongest since February 2021, and a turnaround from December when a net negative 75% advisers reported seeing fewer first home buyers.

Stuff Lower house prices, more listings and improved credit availability are tempting first home buyers.

Alexander said although there was an observable return of first home buyers, their re-entry was not snowballing into a generalised movement by most first home buyers.

But the result was strong confirmation first home buyers who wanted to take advantage of a market that was in their favour were coming back, he said.

“In contrast, the survey shows investors are still wary and holding back, so it is first home buyers who account for the improved numbers at open homes and auctions that are being reported.”

JASON DORDAY/ STUFF Investors who needed mortgages to buy a property fell to a 20-year low in September, says CoreLogic head of research Nick Goodall.

The decline in house prices over the course of this year was one reason for the change, but there were other reasons, he said.

“Credit availability has improved from earlier this year, and in this survey more advisers reported improved willingness of banks to advance funds for the fourth month in a row. So there is better access to finance, although it is not what it was previously.”

Another reason was more first home buyers had realised a house was somewhere to put down roots and raise a family, rather than a tradable asset, he said.

That had led them to pull back from trying to pick the bottom of the market, and to start looking for a place to call home.

There were also double the listings there were last year, so there were many more options for them, and they had jobs, unlike in previous periods of market weakness, Alexander said.

“While first home buyer demand was always there, they stood back and waited for a while, but that has changed, and their renewed presence in the market is likely to continue.”

CoreLogic’s latest buyer classification figures also showed an increase in first home buyers. Their market share was 24% in September, up from 21% in March.

Christel Yardley/Stuff First home buyers had a 24% share of purchases in September, CoreLogic says.

It was not at the level recorded in the third quarter of last year, when first home buyers accounted for a record 26.5% market share, CoreLogic chief property economist Kelvin Davidson said.

“But it is above the historical average which is around 21%, and it is considerably above mortgaged investors’ market share which is at 20%.”

It was worth bearing in mind that the number of property sales overall was pretty low, but first home buyers seemed to be hanging in there better than other buyer groups, he said.

“Their buyer share hasn’t just risen by default though. There is a pretty consistent sense that first home buyers have started to come back, and are definitely more active.”

Mortgages Online director Hamish Patel said there had been an increase in inquiries from first home buyers recently, and business was now busy after a few quiet months.

A fair bit of demand pressure built up from people who were waiting to see what happened, but first home buyers did not tend to wait for too long, he said.

“The changes to the First Home Loan and Grant caps, along with lower house prices, do help more people into the market, so we are seeing more first home buyers coming through.”

They currently had less competition from other buyer groups who were still waiting to see what happened with the market, although it remained to be seen how long that situation would last, he said.