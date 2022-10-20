Rare opportunity to purchase home on large section in centre of Wanaka

A beautiful lake, dramatic mountain vistas, and clean fresh air – it's no wonder that Wanaka has become one of New Zealand's most sought after resort areas to live for anyone with a taste for the outdoors and a hankering to escape the big city. It's no secret that Wanaka has expanded considerably over the past decade, so a large family home right in the centre of town is likely to attract considerable interest.

The two-storeyed, 320 sqm home is nestled on a 2,379 sqm section, with Bullock Creek flowing through the front of the mature established grounds, which includes its own island.

SUPPLIED The living area has been opened up and extends to a new elevated deck that rewards you with panoramic mountain views and a peek of the lake.

Real estate agents Chris Wright and Gavin Vize say the property, currently zoned low density residential, will attract buyers wanting to enjoy it as a family home, but also offers further potential. "You could further renovate it, put your stamp on the grounds, or even redevelop."



Originally built in the 1980s, construction is Otago schist and cedar cladding, together with Colorsteel. The home has been sensitively renovated by current owners, Derek (Murph) and Jo Murphy, who purchased it eight and a half years ago. "We fell in love with the home instantly," says Murph.

SUPPLIED Beautiful Bullock Creek flows through the front of the mature established grounds which also includes your very own island!

"For us the magical private section is the best feature, and we still find it hard to believe we were able to buy this, right in the heart of Wanaka. Having both sides of Bullock Creek and an island to sit on with a book, is pretty unreal, especially coming from the UK, where the houses are a little more crammed together.

"Watching trout and the odd eel laze their way through the river is a bonus, and we have year-round families of ducks to enjoy."

SUPPLIED The house features a new large open plan kitchen.

Renovating was mostly about subtly changing the layout and the flow of the house to improve the indoor-outdoor flow. "We actually started just wanting to build a deck, and then, the dream grew, until we were changing every door and window, extending, putting in central heating, and changing the internal layout."

The living area extends to a new elevated deck that rewards you with panoramic mountain views and a peek of the lake. The home is an entertainer's delight with plenty of possibilities for music and media lovers. Four bedrooms, plus an office space, and multiple recreational areas, ensure there is plenty of space for a family of teenagers. Central heating keeps the whole house cosy in winter.

SUPPLIED The deck offers great views of the garden, creek and a peek of the lake.

Ample storage for those Wanaka toys is completed with both a double garage and a double enclosed carport, and there is also an outdoor entertainment area with a fire pit.

The Murphys say with their teenagers growing up and a change in career in the offing for Murph, who has worked offshore for many years, now is a good time to let somebody else have the opportunity to take advantage of the home and location.

SUPPLIED This secluded slice of paradise a just a short stroll from Wanaka's township.

"We love this property with all our hearts and hope the next owners love this slice of paradise in the heart of Wanaka as much as we do," says Murph.

Chris Wright says Wanaka offers an enviable lifestyle. "It's ideally located for skiing, biking, golf, hiking and adventures on the lake. With the choice of gourmet restaurants, award winning vineyards and a packed cultural calendar, there are plenty of pursuits to keep you entertained.



"And being only 63km from Queenstown International Airport, where you are located today is never too far away."

SUPPLIED This home is an entertainer's delight with plenty of possibilities for music and media lovers.

