Most people think now is a good time to buy a house, Trade Me says

CoreLogic head of research Nick Goodall explains how house price falls are making the market more affordable for first-home buyers

Nearly two-thirds of New Zealanders think that now is a good time to buy a house, a new Trade Me Property survey reveals.

This time last year house prices were still escalating as the market approached its peak, and home-buying sentiment was at record lows.

But the market had changed, with prices now down by 12.6% nationally from the November peak to an average of $811,000 in September, according to the Real Estate Institute's house price index.

More homes were listed for sale, while FOMO (fear of missing out) was gone from the market, and competition had reduced.

The change prompted Trade Me Property to survey over 900 people on their thought about the current state of the market, and it revealed home-buying sentiment had improved.

Trade Me Property sales director Gavin Lloyd said 64% of respondents believed it was now a good time to buy a house, while 19% thought it was a bad time, and 17% were unsure.

The survey results also showed 49% thought prices would decrease over the next year, just 10% expected them to increase, and the rest said they would not change, he said.

“Respondents pointed to rising interest rates, a lack of suitable properties on the market, and house prices falling as the three biggest concerns preventing them from purchasing.”

Liz McDonald/Stuff A lack for suitable properties for sale is a concern for some, but the number has increased.

It was a surprise to see that a lack of suitable properties for sale was a top concern for buyers, with 21% picking it as a problem, he said.

“Our latest property figures showed a huge jump in the number of properties for sale nationwide. The number was up 67% in September when compared with last year.

“In fact, last month we saw more properties for sale than in any other September on record.”

But it was not the biggest issue for respondents, as 27% picked rising interest rates as a concern, he said.

Interest rates have increased significantly over the last year, and earlier this week economist Tony Alexander predicted banks would respond to the latest inflation figures by lifting their fixed term mortgage rates further.

Since then, ANZ and Westpac have announced large increases to their fixed-term mortgage rates.

The home-buying sentiment revealed in Trade Me’s survey was a contrast to recent ASB housing confidence surveys.

In the latest survey, which covered the three months to July, a net 9% of respondents said it was a bad time to buy a house. Earlier this year, a net 20% said they thought it was a bad time to buy.

Kathryn George/Stuff Property buyers are worried about rising mortgage rates.

Alexander said the change in sentiment was already in evidence with the recent return of first home buyers to the market, even though mortgage rates had gone up.

House prices had fallen, there had been changes to Kāinga Ora’s First Home Grants and Loans caps, and first home buyers were not prepared to try and pick the bottom of the cycle, and potentially, miss out, he said.

“The Trade Me finding doesn’t surprise me, but I don’t read it as a ‘whoo-hoo, here we go again’ in terms of the market taking off.”

That was because while lower prices would attract people, affordability remained stretched due to higher interest rates, he said.

“But while interest rates are going up now, they will eventually go down again.”

The latest update to Stuff’s Housing Affordability Dashboard showed that while interest rates were still going up, the speed at which house prices were falling had tipped the balance to bring repayments down for first home buyers.

CoreLogic chief property economist Kelvin Davidson said while further falls in prices were likely in the next few months, there was a sense that the “mood on the ground” had started to shift.

Buyer classification figures showed a steady rise in market share for first home buyers in recent months, although the number of deals was still low, he said.

“This could help sow the seeds of a floor for prices as soon as next year before some kind of recovery potentially begins in 2024.”

But challenges remained, and the rest of this year and into next year looked set to remain a testing time for market activity levels, he said.