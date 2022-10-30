Will $1 million remain the norm for Auckland house prices?

CoreLogic head of research Nick Goodall explains how house price falls are making the market more affordable for first-home buyers

Auckland's house prices have dropped by over 10% this year, and more falls are expected, but experts think the region’s market is likely to remain a $1 million one.

The region’s median price hit its highest point in November last year, at $1.3m, according to the Real Estate Institute.

Since then, it has fallen back by $255,000 to $1.04m in September. The Institute’s latest house price index has the region’s annual price decline at 11.2%.

Different property companies have different figures for Auckland’s median price, with CoreLogic putting it at $1.19m in September, while real estate agency Barfoot & Thompson has it at $1.06m. Average prices are different (and higher) again.

But the decline in prices is clear in the figures from every company, and with interest rates still on the rise, and global economic gloom prevailing, they are expected to continue falling.

So will Auckland remain a million dollar housing market, or will its prices tumble back to a far lower level?

CoreLogic head of research Nick Goodall says it might be time to rethink the $1m benchmark because the region’s size, distinct areas, and variety of property types mean the figure is quite arbitrary.

Breaking down the region’s average price by district illustrates this, he says. While the region’s average price was $1.38m in September, the average price of districts ranged from $1.6m in Auckland city to $994,054 in Franklin.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Herne Bay in Auckland is the country’s most expensive suburb, with a median of $3.68 million.

Auckland city is home to 24 suburbs with a median price of $2m plus, including Herne Bay, the country’s most expensive suburb, which has a median of $3,68m.

In contrast, there are 35 suburbs throughout the region which have medians below $1m. Auckland CBD’s median is $572,050, while Ranui’s is $965,500, and Papatoetoe’s is $879,200, for example.

Increasing densification also means apartments and townhouses, which tend to be more affordably priced, now make up a sizeable proportion of the housing stock, Goodall says.

The region’s median townhouse price is $835,000, while the apartment median is $668,000, and across the districts there are, again, a range of medians for each property type.

This shows Auckland’s market is more complex and varied than suggested by the $1m city moniker, he says. “It also suggests the region’s overall median will sit around $1m for the long term, and potentially forever.”

But the market downturn has got further to go yet, and as long as interest rates keep rising house prices are unlikely to stop falling, although the rate they are dropping at is slowing, he says.

“That might see the region’s median settle at closer to the $1m than it is now, and the lower the prices the better, and more obtainable, they are for first home buyers.”

Anyone trying to make definite predictions about how far prices might fall is playing a fools game, and a look at how far off base price forecasts were over recent years proves that, Harcourts managing director Bryan Thompson says.

Sales volumes are lower this year compared to last year, and prices have reduced to varying degrees around the country, including Auckland, but that change needs to be put into context, he says.

“There was always going to be a decline because the 2020 and 2021 market was over-stimulated by the Government’s efforts to protect the economy during Covid.

Alden Williams/Stuff Auckland prices have fallen, but 24 suburbs, including Grey Lynn, still have median prices of over $2 million.

“Going into Covid, no-one knew what to expect, and there were some dire predictions made then, so everyone made the best decisions they could based on the information they had at that time.”

But drivers, such as record low interest rates, led to the artificial inflation of asset prices across the board, including house prices, and, in real estate, that situation is now correcting, he says.

That means to get a more accurate view of the market, it is necessary to look back to 2019, to pre-Covid days.

“Sales volumes now are a bit lower than they were then, but not much, and the decline in prices this year pales in comparison to the inflated highs reached last year.”

Prices nationwide are estimated to have increased by about 43% from March 2020 to the peak of the market last year.

Jonathan Killick/Stuff The median price for Auckland townhouses was $835,000 in September.

Thompson says there is unlikely to be an equivalent fall, and prices, including Auckland’s, will probably still end up far ahead of where they were before Covid hit.

The Auckland region’s median price was $890,000 at the end of 2019, according to the Real Estate Institute.

“Some shrinkage in prices gives those looking to get into the market more opportunity, and there are now more listings to choose from, so many buyers will now have better options than they did last year,” Thompson says.

Auckland’s regional average has been above the $1m mark for some time, with Quotable Value first putting it at $1m in September 2016, and Auckland Council’s RVs reflecting that in 2017.

Realestate.co.nz spokesperson Vanessa Williams says the region’s average asking price clicked over to $1m on the website for the first time in August 2020, but Auckland city district’s asking price hit $1m in early 2016.

It has risen and fallen a bit in the six years since, as house prices do because they are never static, but has been above $1m since 2019, she says.

“With the regional average, it has dropped this year, from $1.27m in January to $1.15m in September. That’s a drop of roughly $117,000, and around 10%.

“It compares to a national price drop of about 7%. Auckland’s decline is bigger, but prices at greater heights have further to fall from.”

She says the odds of another $117,000 drop in the near future are slim, given the level of activity in the labour market, the number of people who are searching for property, and the fact buyers will be attracted to prices that are $100,000 cheaper.

Property markets change, and there is no way Auckland’s prices could have continued to increase at a double-digit rate over a prolonged period, Williams says.

“That was not sustainable, or helpful for anyone. Last year’s market was abnormal, and, while prices are cooling, we now have a more normal, stable market which is easier for buyers. Sellers just need to be realistic in their expectations.”

Supplied Realestate.co.nz spokesperson Vanessa Williams says the odds of another $117,000 price drop in the near future are slim.

There are other factors at play which are likely to prevent Auckland’s median falling below $1m, property investor David Whitburn, a former president of the Auckland Property Investors Association, says.

Migration is a big driver of housing demand and price increases, and while immigration settings are still too restrictive, there is clearly a need for more migrants to fill the gaps in the labour market, he says.

“As migration picks up again, over the next year, that will help put a floor under prices, and another supporting factor will be new build prices.

“That is because incentives, such as lower deposits and exemptions from investor tax policies, mean there is still a market for them, but due to increased construction costs their prices can’t fall back far.”

But prices move in cycles, and over the near future Auckland’s, which have been through a period of solid growth, are more likely to fall a bit further than they are to rise, Whitburn says.

“It is not like the global financial crisis though, as the strong labour market and more robust economy is preventing the desperation and forced sales that were seen then.

“Even if the economic situation deteriorates, banks learnt from the GFC period, and they take a mature approach as they don’t want to foreclose on homes.”

These factors make a difference, and Auckland will not go through a housing market armageddon, he says.