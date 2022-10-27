Symonds St 1900s-built former doctor's surgery and home on the market for first time in 60 years

This early 1900s building used to be a home; now it's home to the NZ Association of Rationalists and Humanists.

It may look a bit like a chapel from the outside, but there’s nothing religious about Rationalist House in Tāmaki Makaurau.

Built in the early 1900s, the building originally housed offices on the ground floor and residences above. For the past 60 years, it has been home to the New Zealand Association of Rationalists and Humanists, a group that spreads the good word about a supernatural-free universe.

The association started fundraising to buy property to house its library, meeting rooms and offices at the end of World War II, but it wasn’t until the late 1950s that it had the funds to buy a property. On January 21, 1960, the association put an offer of £12,500 (about $341,000 in today’s money) on the three-storey Symonds St property, and it was accepted.

“It's a stunning building,” says association president Hema Paterson (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Hako, Ngāti Tameterā). “It's got to be one of the oldest buildings in that area.”

Sitting right next to one of the University of Auckland’s halls of residence, the property is walking distance from both the university and AUT campuses, with a view from the back over the motorway to Auckland Domain.

It’s also only minutes from Spark Arena and Queens Wharf.

Now a commercial building, it was originally built as a home and work space for a doctor. “He would have had a 360-degree view of Waitematā Harbour because there were no other buildings there then,” Paterson says.

Today, the property contains a cafe and offices, as well as the association’s library and meeting space.

However, with the number of people interested in atheism and humanism in New Zealand growing, the building is no longer considered fit for purpose.

“It's with sadness and regret that we're selling it,” says Paterson. “It's too small for what we need now, and it's very difficult to get parking in Symonds St in the middle of the CBD.

“We have a meeting room that can hold about 50, but we can have meetings up to 100.”

The building is heritage-listed, which means the exterior of the building can’t be altered, built on, or up. The interior still has many period features – including board and batten ceilings, ornate cornices, original doors and covered verandas at the rear of the property.

A later renovation also added chandeliers in the entrance hall.

“I love that style of building,” says Paterson. “I appreciate the workmanship that's been put into it, the stained-glass windows, the beautiful staircase that goes up to the top floor. I picture myself coming down it in a ball gown with a crown. It's from an era gone by.”

While Paterson can’t imagine who would buy the property, she says it’s possible that it could be converted into a home or homes again, though it’s more likely to suit an investor who could tenant it. All Paterson really hopes is that it has another 60 years of good use.

“We're in the enviable position to be able to sell this property and move on to a place that suits our needs because of the people that have gone before us. So that's what I'm going to miss, I think – the [connection to] people that have gone through that building.

“I've been associated with it since the early 80s, and the functions we've held there, the people and the debates and the parties – it's full of memories. Good memories.”

The property at 64 Symonds St, Grafton, is for sale by deadline, which closes on November 15.

