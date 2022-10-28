Slower population growth won’t have big impact on house prices

CoreLogic head of research Nick Goodall explains how house price falls are making the market more affordable for first-home buyers

House prices will not be affected significantly by a slowdown in population growth, but it does mean there will be one less driver pushing prices up, economists say.

Infometrics has released new analysis which projected national population growth would slow to an annual average of 0.9% over the next decade, from 1.6% in the past decade.

The pattern of slowing down was expected in almost every region, although growth would remain strongest at 1% or higher around Northland, Auckland, Waikato, and Bay of Plenty.

Infometrics senior economist Nick Brunsdon said natural population increase, the difference of births over deaths, was set to slow in the coming decade as the population aged.

“At the same time, net international migration is expected to be lower than it was pre-pandemic for two reasons, the Government’s tighter immigration policies, and fierce competition for skilled workers across most developed nations.”

The lower rate of population growth, and shifts in growth rates across different age groups, meant that most regions would need to change how they planned for population growth, he said.

“Lower growth impacts on demand, so there are implications for the number and types of houses required in a local area, as well as for infrastructure such as schools, health services, and retirement villages.”

The projections, which were part of a new service that would be updated regularly, would inform planning by councils, and could help prevent an oversupply of housing, Brunsdon said.

Kathryn George/Stuff Population growth only has a limited impact on house prices.

“We don’t want to undercook the existing supply issue, but this will give a better idea of how much housing we need in future, so that we don’t overdo it.”

Fast population growth over the last decade was one factor that drove up house prices, so slower population growth could mean there was less pressure on prices, he said.

But independent economist Tony Alexander said population growth only had a small impact on prices, as in areas with strong growth there tended to be more house building, and more supply, as a result.

In areas with weaker growth, there was less demand, and so less new supply coming on to the market, he said.

“People shouldn’t get too excited about the prospect of lower prices. It would take a sustained period of very slow growth to have any great impact on housing affordability, and I can’t see that happening.”

There was a risk the building supply response to recent population surges in some regions was greater than population growth was realistically likely to be over the long term, he said.

“If you look at it over a 20-year horizon though, an oversupply gets washed out by year-to-year growth per region. Also, there is still a backlog of young buyers, particularly in Auckland, looking to get into the market.”

Opes Partners economist Ed McKnight said his research, which covered the years 1996 to 2018, showed that high population growth was correlated with slight price increases.

AP Between 1996 and 2018 Ruapehu had a 1.43% decrease in population each year, but a 4.67% increase in house prices.

A 1% increase in population growth each year led to an extra 0.4% price growth per year, he said.

“With a slowing of population growth you might see some slowing of price increases, but it is not one for one. So if you have a 1% drop in population, you won’t necessarily get a 1% drop in prices.”

It was also possible to have a declining population and rising prices, he said.

For example, over the period he looked at, Ruapehu had an average decrease of 1.43% in population per year, but an annual increase of 4.67% in prices.

“That says you don’t have to have an increase in population to get some degree of price growth, because there are always a range of factors at play.”

Even if the population only increased by 0.9% annually as Infometrics predicted, that amounted to around 37,000 more people each year, McKnight said.

“That is still a town the size of Gisborne being added to the population each year. So does that really mean we have to build significantly less? No, because we need to house the residents of another Gisborne each year.”

The latest Stats NZ figures showed the country’s population increased by just 0.2% to 5.124 million in the June 2022 year, which was the slowest growth since 1986.

That was mostly due to a lack of international migration because of Covid-19, according to Stats NZ. Prior to Covid, net immigration was running at more than 50,000 a year in the second half of the 2010s.

Immigration was expected to pick up from the Covid-era low over the coming years, although the Government’s current immigration policy was considered too restrictive by many.