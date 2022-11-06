Why are cohousing developments failing to take off in New Zealand?

First-time buyers Jessica and James Ross bought into the Toiora High Street co-housing development in Dunedin, and say they are now spoiled for comfort.

When Bronwen Newton first started work on an “urban village” in Wellington she thought co-housing would take over the world, but her collective has recently had to give up on their housing dream.

The Urban Habitat Collective, which got under way four years ago, aimed to build a sustainably designed, seven-floor, 22 unit apartment block for a co-housing community.

Co-housing is a semi-communal concept where private homes, or units, are built around shared spaces, such as common kitchen and dining areas, laundries, workshops, and gardens.

Progress was made on the project, with the land bought, the designs completed and building consent secured. There were challenges along the way, but it was the Covid era’s escalating construction costs that put a halt to the project.

Newton, a lawyer and property developer who was one of the founding members, says they tried everything they could to line up costs with a workable budget over the last two years, but the goal posts moved faster than they could keep up with.

“The build costs increased by 90% from $12.2 million in August 2020 to $23m in February this year. We couldn’t just do it anyway, because the bank wouldn’t fund it, and the costs weren’t viable for project members.”

It was the killer blow for the project which the collective had hoped would be a small step towards revolutionising housing in New Zealand, she says.

“Co-housing is not for everyone, but there is a lot of support out there for resident-led and focused, good quality, medium-density housing.

SUPPLIED The Urban Habitat Collective in Wellington was meant to provide co-housing apartments for 24 family groups.

“Developers say they are creating communities, but they design for private individuals, and the dark side of that is isolation. People want to actually know, and connect with, their neighbours.”

The problem is that co-housing is a not-for-profit enterprise, and there is no legislative model for it, which means lenders, councils and developers are wary of it, Newton says.

She hopes these obstacles can be overcome to enable collective housing projects, as the country will benefit from what they have to offer.

But the outlook does not look bright currently, as this year two other co-housing developments, the Cambridge Cohousing Society in the Waikato and the Ahi Wai Eco Neighbourhood in Whangarei, have also been forced to call it a day.

In recent years, Closer Developments’ attempts to get, first, a co-operative 21 smaller home project in KatiKati and, then, a co-operative apartment project in Mount Maunganui off the ground have not succeeded.

Earlier collaborative efforts, such as Collette's Corner in Lyttelton and the Madras St project in Christchurch, collapsed in 2021 and 2020 respectively.

Ahi Wai founding member Shaun Davison says myriad things shifted against them, and put an end to the 17-home project they had been working on since 2015.

Over that time they had bought the land, gained resource consent, had detailed infrastructure and house plans, and secured investors for most of the freehold lots.

But council restrictions, the tightening up of the lending environment, supply shortages, a steep increase in infrastructure and build costs, and the delays involved with every challenge got on top of them, he says.

“The cumulative impact of all the bad news meant people went from ‘we’ve got this’ to feeling it was dragging on too long, and thinking they would rather put their money elsewhere.

Supplied The land intended for the Ahi Wai Eco Neighbourhood in Whangarei.

“We could have ploughed ahead, but at a certain point we decided that we couldn’t put our lives on hold forever as we tried to find a solution, and also that it was not sensible to continue.”

Ending the project when they did meant they would be able to sell the land, which they were now doing, and return investors’ money to them, Davison says.

“We would love it if a like-minded group could buy the land and the plans, and continue with the development. Co-housing is a great idea, which could help address the housing shortage and affordability problems the country is facing.”

For more co-housing developments to succeed in future, there needs to be a legislative framework in place which supports the communal ownership and development of land, he says.

Co-housing originated in Denmark in the 1970s, where about 7% to 8% of the population live in some form of it, and the concept has become well-accepted in other parts of the world. But it has struggled to take hold in New Zealand.

Society for Co-operative Housing chairperson Gillian Cook says this could be due to the country’s pioneer history which led to a particularly independent streak, and the commodification of housing for capital gains.

Co-operative housing models could help to overcome the housing shortage, as they have in other countries, but there has long been a deafening silence on the concept from central and local government, she says.

“It is dumbfounding, as they could be a simple solution – if we could just get on with it. But we need a helping hand to put systems in place that support communities, not individuals looking to feather their nests.”

Formal recognition of co-operative housing models, and government or philanthropic support for a lender to fund co-operative developments would help, Cook says.

“There are legal models in other countries that we could emulate to enable it. It would not be hard, but there needs to be a willingness to make the changes necessary.”

David White/Stuff There are 20 units in the Cohaus co-housing complex in Grey Lynn in Auckland.

She lives in hope that this will happen, and there will be a cultural shift in the way New Zealanders think about how they live, she says.

Some local cohousing developments do exist. The Peterborough Pocket Neighbourhood in Christchurch was rebuilt after the earthquakes but is now 37 years old, and Earthsong in West Auckland dates back to the mid-1990s.

More recently, Cohaus in Auckland’s Grey Lynn, and the Toi Ora High Street development in Dunedin were successfully completed, and now have residents living in them.

And the Tākaka Cohousing Neighbourhood in Golden Bay has managed to beat the odds, and is on track with its three neighbourhood development, although it is progressing in stages.

Sarrah Jayne, from Tākaka Cohousing, says the first neighbourhood of 34 houses, and a common house, is now under way. All the earthworks and infrastructure have been completed, and the first 10 houses are being built.

Amy Ridout/Stuff Ngarie Jones and Sarrah Jayne survey the site of the Tākaka Cohousing Neighbourhood in Golden Bay.

They ran into a lot of the problems other co-housing developments ran into, but managed to work through them, she says.

“One decision which helped was that we chose to go with a national brand, Signature Homes, for the build, and we have a fixed price contract with them.”

They also have a team of four people employed to do the planning, make decisions, and solve problems to ensure the homes get built, she says.

“In the current environment, if you are not making progress quickly, you will get priced out. It’s like treading water, because the moment you stop moving you will go under.”

Thirty-two of the homes in the first neighbourhood have been sold, and the remaining two are under negotiation, and plans for the second neighbourhood are progressing well, she says.

“Generally, people have been supportive of us, especially once they understand what we are doing. But the country needs less profit-driven, more community-driven developments.

“There needs to be more thinking outside the box when it comes to co-housing projects, but I think there will be greater scope for it in future.”