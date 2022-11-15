New alpine villas nestled amid spectacular mountain backdrop

Coronet Peak Alpine Villas is one of Queenstown’s newest and most charming residential developments.

Location is everything in real estate, they say. With its snowclad mountain setting, Coronet Peak Alpine Villas lives up to all the superlatives. It's an epic neighbourhood and your own adventure playground.

What do you want to do today? If you feel like being adventurous, you might fancy skiing or hiking. Or you can go jetboating or try bungy jumping. If you feel like more of a culinary adventure, you may want to indulge your tastebuds at a world-class winery or restaurant. Why not enjoy a game of golf at nearby Millbrook Resort? Or you might feel like soaking in an onsen hot pool or simply staying at home and soaking up the scenery in comfort – it's all right there on your doorstep.

It's all up to you. The beauty of living in Queenstown is you have plenty of time to try it all. And your guests can discover their own favourite pursuits.

Bayleys/Supplied The development will consist of a total of 50 two and three-bedroom freehold terraced homes.

Coronet Peak Alpine Villas is one of Queenstown's newest and most charming residential developments. It's just a 10-minute drive to the centre of Queenstown, four minutes' drive (1.7 km) from the world-famous Shotover Jet and Canyon Swing, and only one minute's drive from Coronet Peak ski field road turn off and an easy 10-minutes to the bottom of the first chair at Coronet Peak Ski Field.

Supplied/Bayleys A total of nine three-bedroom, two-bathroom terraced homes are available in this latest release. A limited number of off-street carparks are also available to purchase.

Given all those attractions, it's perhaps not surprising that stage one of the development sold out within three weeks, closely followed by stage two. Villas in stage three are now available. And if you thought that prices would be sky high, they are actually reassuringly affordable – and represent a great investment opportunity. However, prices will increase in the next release, reflecting rising building costs, so now is definitely the time to secure your villa and take advantage of the current offer.

The development will consist of a total of 50 two and three-bedroom freehold terraced homes. A total of nine three-bedroom, two-bathroom terraced homes are available in this latest release. A limited number of off-street carparks are also available to purchase.

Bayleys/Supplied The villas blend into their environment with an understated use of colour, texture, clean lines, and natural neutral materials.

Part of the immediate success of Coronet Peak Alpine Villas is also down to good design and master-planning by the developers, Redwood. Founded in 1992, Redwood has grown to become one of the largest private real estate developers in New Zealand, with more than $1 billion of projects completed.

Design and build reflects the latest trends and it is clear the developers have listened to what buyers want: attractive but low-maintenance landscaping and high-quality materials; a friendly community feel that also preserves individual privacy; warmth; and of course, the magnificent alpine setting.

Bayleys/Supplied The terraced homes appeal to a range of buyers, including investors or those seeking a permanent house or holiday home.

The developers describe it as a "vibrant urban village". However, instead of standing out, it blends into the landscape. All the villas are elegantly designed homes with an emphasis on natural materials and clean lines. Vertical and horizontal board-and-batten cladding compliments the gentle colours of the surroundings.

"The simplicity of the architecture is unpretentious, designed to complement the beautiful and romantic alpine setting. The use of contrasting materials, both warm and cool, with tactile differences in texture and appearance provide a sense of familiarity and place within the southern landscape.

"A simple Nordic aesthetic blends into the architectural surroundings with an understated use of colour, texture, clean lines, and natural neutral materials."

Bayleys/Supplied The villas flow effortlessly between flexible indoor and outdoor spaces and secluded courtyards.

Use of space is equally thoughtful, flowing effortlessly between flexible indoor and outdoor spaces and secluded courtyards.

The developers say the homes appeal to a range of buyers, including investors or those seeking a permanent house or holiday home in New Zealand's foremost alpine resort.

Villas in the latest release at Coronet Peak Alpine villas are priced at $890,000.

