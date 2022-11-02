Barfoot & Thompson reports October sales at record low

A year-on-year house price fall is likely to have wiped out the last year of capital gains for many buyers.

Auckland’s housing market activity is struggling to pick up - the city’s largest real estate agency has recorded its lowest level of October sales in at least a decade.

Barfoot & Thompson’s latest figures show it sold 627 properties in October, down 23% from 814 at the same time last year.

Sales hit a high of 1319 in October 2020, and the last time its October sales were in the same vicinity as last month was in 2017, when there were 634. That figure was the trough of a decline from 1203 in 2013.

Barfoot & Thompson managing director Peter Thompson said sales were starting to edge up. October’s sales were 2.1% up on September (614), and 3.8% up on the average for the previous three months (604).

“They are modest improvements, but represent a degree of confidence returning to a market that has been under price scrutiny and rising mortgage interest costs for much of the year.”

Buyer interest was focused on the under-$2 million market, but at prices above that mark buyers and sellers were still “looking to find common ground” around property values, he said.

“In October we sold 37 homes for more than $2m, representing 5.9% of our sales. This is the lowest number of sales in this price category for more than two years.”

The focus on sales under $2m contributed to the average sales price for the month being $1.13m, he said.

That figure was down by 2.4% on $1.16m in September, by 4.4% on $1.18m at the same time last year, and by 11.1% on December’s record peak of $1.27m.

But October’s median sales price of $1.09m was consistent with where the median price had been for the past three months, and was up 2.7% on $1.06m last month, he said.

“While it represents a fall of 12% on the all-time high residential median price in November, the median price has now stayed within a 4% range for the past four months.

“Rising mortgage interest rates are proving a deterrent, but buyers are recognising opportunities at current prices.”

The number of properties for sale in the region has increased significantly, up 56% on the same time last year, and the agency ended the month with 4743 properties on its books.

Thompson said there were 1371 new listings in October, an increase of 5.4% on the month before, but were lower than normal at this time of the year.

Realestate.co.nz’s latest figures also showed new listings nationally were lower than expected in October, and the property website’s spokesperson, Vanessa Williams said that suggested some seller hesitancy.

This could be due to uncertainty about the cost of living, inflation and interest rates, she said.

Meanwhile, CoreLogic’s latest figures showed the rate of the downturn eased slightly in October, with prices falling by 1.3% over the month compared to 1.5% in September.

But any shoots of optimism were likely to be cut short by future increases to the official cash rate (OCR), CoreLogic’s head of research Nick Goodall said.