Waterfront apartments tempt buyers with premium views and laidback lifestyle

Picture yourself relaxing on the balcony with a glass of wine gazing at the sunset. The buzz of the city and a thriving local community are on your doorstep with easy ferry access and a shared walk to all amenities. Be cocooned in tranquillity, laidback, stress-free and just sit back and enjoy yourself in style. After all, you've earned it.

It's not surprising premium apartments have long proved a tempting lifestyle option for many around the world and why Ovation, an exclusive six-storey waterfront boutique apartment development with only 19 apartments, is proving especially popular.

Located at Launch Bay in Hobsonville Point, on the northern tip of Auckland's Waitematā Harbour, Ovation is situated on the water's edge, just up from Catalina Bay, and enjoys fabulous views.

As is so often the case, it pays to get in early. Just six apartments are remaining. Buyers have included empty-nesters, downsizers, and those simply keen on embracing a comfortable, easy lifestyle.

Bayleys/Supplied Ovation apartments are due for completion soon and buyers can move in this summer.

The developer, Winton, is a publicly listed company and an expert in master-planned communities, with a proven track record of creating large-scale projects in New Zealand and Australia. Launch Bay enjoys a "perfect north-facing aspect," the developers say. "Inspired by the beauty of Auckland's vast waterways, this idyllic new harbourfront neighbourhood welcomes community and new life to its shores."

The names Launch and Catalina Bay recall the time when the area served as an airforce base – the military naturally chose the best location – and the history lives on through restoration projects and other mementoes. Today, the whole neighbourhood is humming as new luxury townhouses and apartment buildings take shape across the 4.2-hectare precinct.

The historic grass oval forms a green centrepiece alongside the prestigious and beautifully restored officer homes, complementing the contemporary new precinct.

The boardwalk that wraps around Hobsonville Point is metres away, while one of Auckland's best cafés, Fabric, is a short stroll away. Hobsonville Point also includes attractions such as the Catalina Markets, Little Creatures, and the ferry terminal to take commuters straight into the city – and Launch Bay is right in the centre of it all.

Bayleys/Supplied Both two and three-bedroom apartments are available, all with sizeable floor plans.

In designing Ovation, attention to detail and a focus on enduring style and comfort were paramount for Winton and build partner, Kalmar Construction, together with architects Studio Pacific Architecture and Macintosh Harris Interior Design.

Three-bedroom apartments are available, all with sizeable floor plans, large balconies, and two carparks, which use a space-saving stacker system. An impressive penthouse apartment takes up the whole top floor, capturing views in all directions.

Tall floor-to-ceiling windows maximise views, while a high 2.7m stud enhances the feeling of space.

The view is the first thing anyone notices when they step into an Ovation apartment, says Edwin Killick, one of three agents from Bayleys Real Estate who are marketing Ovation. "When you walk down the hallways, particularly from the upper levels, you can just about see the view coming at you – it's spectacular."

Residents will enjoy a community feel and friendly neighbourhood, but will never feel cramped, with a maximum of three apartments on each level.

Bayleys/Supplied Timber floors and neutral décor are offset by the latest top-quality fittings and appliances.

Timber floors and neutral décor are offset by the latest top-quality fittings and appliances. No matter what the weather is doing, the built-in ducted heating and cooling system will keep you cool in summer and warm in winter.

Ovation apartments are due for completion soon and buyers should expect to move in before Christmas. As "the star of the show", Ovation is living up to its name.

To view a show apartment or for further information, see: winton.nz/ovation or contact Edwin Killick, 021 292 0362, edwin.killick@bayleys.co.nz.