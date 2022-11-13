Here’s how high-end real estate is faring in 2022

Te Manu Tahawai, a luxury 880 square-metre clifftop mansion in Laingholm has sold after a huge project to get the property "market ready".

The top end of the property market has not escaped the slowdown unscathed, but activity is steady and prestige properties continue to fetch $10 million-plus prices, new figures show.

Earlier this week, two listings with record asking prices hit the market, providing evidence of confidence in this part of the market.

One listing is a luxury, six-bedroom Queenstown home in a gated community with expansive views of Lake Wakatipu. It has a $35m price tag, and could be the most expensive currently listed in New Zealand.

Another is a five-bedroom Bay of Plenty home on 5.9 hectares of land, with a putting green, tennis court, infinity pool, and waterfront views of Tauranga Harbour. The owners want “well north of $25m”.

The agents marketing these properties are optimistic they will sell.

Real Estate Institute figures show the proportion of $5m-plus sales rose to 0.4% in September from 0.3% at the same time last year.

The institute’s chief executive, Jen Baird, says the proportion of high-end sales continues to increase annually, with the percentage of sales in the $5m-plus bracket up by 0.1% per year since 2019.

But, as with other areas of the market, the growth percentage has slowed, she says.

Supplied This Queenstown house, known as "Stelvio" after an Italian ski course, is currently listed for $35 million.

“While the price creep may be indicative of inflation, it also suggests this is a steady segment of the market, and that current economic pressures have not seen upper-end property sales disappear.”

As the market has cooled, the number of sales across all price brackets has reduced, so the increase in the proportion of $5m-plus sales suggests the upper end is holding up, CoreLogic head of research Nick Goodall says.

It is a very different part of the market, driven by cashed up “movers”, and largely insulated from issues such as the cost of living crisis, access to credit and rising interest rates, which impact on buyers in lower price brackets, he says.

“There is a portion of the population who has done well over recent years, and who are in a position to buy prestige real estate if the time is right for them, and they see a property that fits their requirements.”

There may be fewer buyers at the top-end, but there are also fewer properties for those buyers, and that means luxury homes keep selling even in a quieter market, he says.

So what sort of prices are top-end, luxury homes commanding in the current market?

CoreLogic ran the numbers on settled house sales in the 10 months to the end of October to find out this year's most expensive sales. They found the top five were all in Auckland, and all of them top $12m.

A five-bedroom house on the city’s prestigious Paritai Drive in Orakei took out the top spot, selling for $20m in May.

Google streetview/Supplied A house in Auckland’s exclusive Paritai Drive was this year’s most expensive sale at $20 million.

Built in the 1930s but recently renovated, it is on a 1289m² property, has waterfront views, an outdoor pool and spa, and four car parks. Its last recorded sale price was $7.3m in 2015.

The second most expensive sale on the list was a five-bedroom modern home with tropical gardens on Arney Road in Remuera. It went for $16m in June.

At 1528m², the property has an outdoor entertaining area, a pool and a spa, a wine cellar, four car parks, and is in the city’s desirable double grammar zone. It last sold for $7.2m in 2015.

A lifestyle property in Warkworth on the outskirts of Auckland came in as the year’s third-most expensive sale at $13m in January.

While there is a four-bedroom house with two car parks on site, it is the 44,201m² section sitting right beside Whangateau Harbour that makes it desirable. It cost $2.5m when it was last sold in 2006.

Google streetview/Supplied A former convent property in Remuera in Auckland was the fourth most expensive sale this year.

Rounding out the top five are another two Remuera properties.

One is a former convent, which has several buildings, with a total of 12 bedrooms, on a 2820m² section. The Victoria Avenue property sold for $12.3m in July, after selling for $10.7m in March last year.

The other is a five-bedroom heritage mansion on Remuera Road, which sold for $12m in May. It is on a 1774m², has an indoor swimming pool, a tennis court, three car parks, and views across the harbour.

Peter Thompson, who is managing director of Auckland’s largest real estate agency, Barfoot & Thompson, says the actual number of sales has slowed in the higher price brackets over recent months.

For example, his agency sold 37 homes for over $2m in October, which represents 5.9% of sales that month, and that is the lowest number of sales in the price category for more than two years.

Prices have also softened a little, but the top end of the market is unusual because there are fewer properties available, so they are in demand when they come up for sale, he says.

“The big issue for sellers in this bracket is if they sell what is there for them to buy in turn. Often sales come down to word of mouth, and agents matching up buyers with the sort of property they are looking for when one comes to market.”

That means eventual sale prices come back to the negotiations, the people involved and their circumstances, and the property’s fixtures, he says.

CoreLogic also identified this year’s most expensive sales in Wellington, Christchurch and Queenstown.

Google streetview/Supplied A house on Marine Parade was Wellington’s most expensive sale this year at $5.9m.

In Wellington, a four-bedroom house on Marine Parade in Seatoun fetched the highest price. While it is not on a huge section, it is right on the beach and has sea views. It sold for $5.9m in March.

A five-bedroom house on Queen Elizabeth II Drive in Mairehau was Christchurch’s most expensive sale. It is on a 6309m² section, has space for seven cars to park, and sold for $4.3m in May.

And Queenstown’s top sale was a five-bedroom house on a 16,824m² lifestyle block on Baird Lane near Lake Hayes. It went for $9.2m in July.

Queenstown’s market is well-known for exclusive, luxury properties, and last year its most expensive sale fetched $18.25m.

SIMON DEVITT Queenstown is known for its high-end properies. Twin Peak View fetched $17.5m last year.

New Zealand Sotheby's International Realty managing director Mark Harris, who is based in Queenstown, says the area is a desirable lifestyle destination, and demand for its high-end real estate remains strong.

While the market is not like it was last year, there is still quite a lot of activity, and this year has seen some reasonably big deals, he says.

“Sales of note include four properties that went for over $7m, and a 18,000 hectare alpine station that went for over $34m. We also have some expensive sales being negotiated at the moment.”

He does not think the area’s appeal for high-end buyers will diminish, especially with the borders reopened and Australians and expats returning to the market.

Last year’s top sale was $22m for a home in the country’s most expensive suburb, Herne Bay in Auckland, while rich-listers Anna Mowbray and Ali Williams paid the highest price of 2020 with $24m for a waterfront property in Auckland’s Westmere.

But these sales are still far from the mark set by the most expensive property ever sold in New Zealand.

That was a cliff-top mansion on Auckland's Paritai Drive, which was developed by former Hanover Finance director Mark Hotchin, and sold to China-born businessman Deyi Shi for $39 million in 2013.