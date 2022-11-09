Wellington house price slide the biggest in 20 years

A year-on-year house price fall is likely to have wiped out the last year of capital gains for many buyers.

House prices have fallen by over 10% since the start of the year in seven centres, and Wellington’s fall is its biggest in two decades, Quotable Value (QV) says.

The Wellington region’s average price dropped by 17.6% this year to $894,913 in October, the property company’s latest house price index showed.

That was the region’s steepest fall from January to October in 20 years, and it was also the biggest fall anywhere, over that 10-month period, in the last 10 years.

Previously, the region’s steepest fall from January to October was in 2008 when prices dropped by 8.7%.

Within the region, Lower Hutt and Upper Hutt had the biggest quarterly price declines at 8.8% and 7.6% respectively, but the region’s quarterly decline was 6.8%, an improvement on 9.6% last month.

Wellington senior QV consultant David Cornford said further price declines were expected as interest rates continued to rise.

There was plenty of stock on the market, and it was unlikely the level would decrease anytime soon, which meant supply would outstrip demand for some time, he said.

“Sales volumes have also been sluggish. Given the high level of uncertainty in the market, we’re seeing a number of players just sitting on the sidelines taking a wait-and-see approach to their property decisions.”

Stuff Lower Hutt house prices fell by 8.8% over the three months to October.

Homeowners who were in a hurry, or under pressure to sell, were the most vulnerable to taking a hit in the current market, he said.

While Wellington’s price decline was the steepest, downward pressure on the market had significantly impacted on other areas too.

Palmerston North prices had the second-biggest decline since the start of the year, with a 13.7% fall to an average of $663,441 in October.

In Auckland, the regional average was down by 11.7% to $1.34m in the 10 months to the end of October. Prices fell in every district over the same period, with the biggest declines in Auckland’s central suburbs (12.4%) and on the North Shore (12.1%).

But Auckland’s rate of decline slowed to 4.4% over the three months to the end of October, from 5.8% in the three months to the end of September.

Hamilton, Napier, Hastings, and Dunedin also had price declines of over 10% between January and October, with 10.5%, 11.6%, 11.5% and 10.4% drops respectively.

Nationally, prices fell by 3.9% to an average of $951,040 over the three months to the end of October. That left the average price 9.7% lower than at the start of the year, and down 5.1% on the same time last year.

But, as with Wellington and Auckland, the quarterly rate of decline had slowed from 5.4% at the end of September.

Supplied Queenstown house prices have bucked the trend, and gone up 4.9% since January.

In Christchurch, prices were down 3.2% since the start of the year, but the October average of $758,673 was 3.9% up on the same time last year.

Queenstown was the only area to buck the trend, with prices up 4.9% since January. It now had an average of $1.70m.

QV chief operating officer David Nagel said the market’s traditional spring upswing had not amounted to much more than a small speed bump, although there had been a seasonal surge in listings.

That had kept downward pressure on prices, especially as interest rates had also risen, and were expected to climb further to stifle high inflation, he said.

“Though the rate of decline has slowed in recent months, and may continue to slow as summer approaches, increasing volumes of listings are giving purchasers plenty of choice and the upper hand when it comes time to negotiate.

“With interest rates trending upward, no-one is going to willingly service a larger mortgage than they have to. This will likely continue to have a dampening effect on the market for a good while yet.”

Economists expect prices to keep falling, and ANZ and CoreLogic both now picked a 18% decline from their 2021 peak. Adjusted for inflation, that was a drop of almost 27%.

That was a significant drop, but prices increased by an estimated 45% over the course of the pandemic, and most homeowners would still be sitting on capital gains generated over the boom.