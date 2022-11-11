'Calamity clifftop' leaky home in Belmont back on market for $1 million under land value

In the 1990s, this was Bill Calvert's dream home, but it has become a leaky home over the decades, and the former Radio Hauraki "pirate" is selling up. (Video first screened August 2021)

The leaky clifftop home owned by one of the original Radio Hauraki “pirates” Bill Calvert is back on the market the same month it is due to be settled following a sale a year ago – that sale was the fifth agreement, after four deals fell through.

The house, at 2/40 Seacliffe Avenue, Belmont has been readvertised by the same listing agent, Tim Mahon of Barfoot & Thompson Milford. And a new buyer could be in for a bargain. The new listing says the property is for sale by negotiation, and is “selling $1,000,000 under land value”.

At the time of the sale last November, Mahon said it had been bought by someone in the construction industry who would be renovating. Mahon has been approached by Stuff for comment on the latest development, but says he is unable to comment at present.

LAWRENCE SMITH Bill Calvert, an original Radio Hauraki pirate, has been forced to sell his leaky clifftop home in Takapuna, which he commissioned in 1993.

The new listing says: “This 1990s home screams potential, sits on good piles, and the current footprint offers an excellent layout with two bedrooms, kitchen and bathroom on one side, and an open-plan loft-style self-contained one-bedroom area on the other side.”

In the original listing Mahon pulled no punches, calling the house a “clifftop calamity”. In a video, he said: “This house has had it. Built in the ‘90s, it has had it. It’s leaking. It’s no good. It needs to be rebuilt. This could be the best project you’ve seen in years. The finished product here is worth multi-multi-millions.”

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff The house is built into the clifftop, over three levels, all of which offer views.

Calvert told Stuff last year he knew the value of the property lay in the prime clifftop position, not the house, which has much evidence of the damage caused by leaks.

Calvert commissioned the house in 1993, on land he already owned – he had split his original property into two unit titles and sold off the other house and built the second one. He said the leaks started showing up 10 or so years ago, and he had a leaky homes specialist come and “slap a bit of gunk on it”, but it made no difference.

“It was fine before then,” he said. “It was a lovely hideaway. There was nobody I could blame for it.”

He did not remember who the builder was, because it was such a long time ago. But he did recall the lightweight plaster exterior was recommended at the time, rather than traditional heavy cladding.

Supplied There's a house in there somewhere - Bill Calvert's clifftop house nestles amid the pohutukawa tree canopy overlooking the Hauraki Gulf.

“The house was designed for myself, or someone like me – a bachelor. It has a sauna and spa bath and my poolroom was downstairs. It’s a real bachelor’s pad, and there have been some wonderful parties.”

The property has a track and steps down to the water, where there is a large rock pool at high tide. But Calvert says a couple of bad storms two to three years ago damaged the steps. And now the area is overgrown as he has not been able to garden.

Mahon says top-end residences along this clifftop fetch “eye-watering sums”.

Homes.co.nz shows prices for homes on full sections in Seacliffe Avenue range between $4.2m and over $9m. Homes on smaller plots are valued between $3m and $7.1m.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Calvert said he knows he can never get another view like this - he believes the site is the "best possie" along that stretch of coastline. There is an overgrown walkway down to the rocks and sea.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Every room enjoys the most magnificent room out towards Rangitoto Island.