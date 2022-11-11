'Calamity clifftop' leaky home in Belmont back on market for $1 million under land value
The leaky clifftop home owned by one of the original Radio Hauraki “pirates” Bill Calvert is back on the market the same month it is due to be settled following a sale a year ago – that sale was the fifth agreement, after four deals fell through.
The house, at 2/40 Seacliffe Avenue, Belmont has been readvertised by the same listing agent, Tim Mahon of Barfoot & Thompson Milford. And a new buyer could be in for a bargain. The new listing says the property is for sale by negotiation, and is “selling $1,000,000 under land value”.
At the time of the sale last November, Mahon said it had been bought by someone in the construction industry who would be renovating. Mahon has been approached by Stuff for comment on the latest development, but says he is unable to comment at present.
The new listing says: “This 1990s home screams potential, sits on good piles, and the current footprint offers an excellent layout with two bedrooms, kitchen and bathroom on one side, and an open-plan loft-style self-contained one-bedroom area on the other side.”
READ MORE:
* Former Radio Hauraki pirate's 'calamity clifftop' leaky home sold
* Wellington's funky Deterte House on the market for the first time since it was built
* Worst house, best street: Huge 1890s villa on Napier Hill has that box ticked
In the original listing Mahon pulled no punches, calling the house a “clifftop calamity”. In a video, he said: “This house has had it. Built in the ‘90s, it has had it. It’s leaking. It’s no good. It needs to be rebuilt. This could be the best project you’ve seen in years. The finished product here is worth multi-multi-millions.”
Calvert told Stuff last year he knew the value of the property lay in the prime clifftop position, not the house, which has much evidence of the damage caused by leaks.
Calvert commissioned the house in 1993, on land he already owned – he had split his original property into two unit titles and sold off the other house and built the second one. He said the leaks started showing up 10 or so years ago, and he had a leaky homes specialist come and “slap a bit of gunk on it”, but it made no difference.
“It was fine before then,” he said. “It was a lovely hideaway. There was nobody I could blame for it.”
He did not remember who the builder was, because it was such a long time ago. But he did recall the lightweight plaster exterior was recommended at the time, rather than traditional heavy cladding.
“The house was designed for myself, or someone like me – a bachelor. It has a sauna and spa bath and my poolroom was downstairs. It’s a real bachelor’s pad, and there have been some wonderful parties.”
The property has a track and steps down to the water, where there is a large rock pool at high tide. But Calvert says a couple of bad storms two to three years ago damaged the steps. And now the area is overgrown as he has not been able to garden.
Mahon says top-end residences along this clifftop fetch “eye-watering sums”.
Homes.co.nz shows prices for homes on full sections in Seacliffe Avenue range between $4.2m and over $9m. Homes on smaller plots are valued between $3m and $7.1m.