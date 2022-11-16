More pain, less gain in store for home sellers, CoreLogic says

CoreLogic head of research Nick Goodall describes some of the things that could make the property market downturn worse.

More than 5% of Auckland homes sold for a loss in the three months to September, and that is the most since 2019, new CoreLogic figures show.

The property research company’s latest Pain and Gain shows 96.8% of properties sold nationwide over the September quarter went for more than the seller bought them for.

That was down from 98.1% in the previous three months, and from the record high of 99.3% at the end of last year when the market was at its peak.

In Auckland the decline was more pronounced with 5.8% of properties reselling at a loss, up from 3.2% in the previous quarter. It was the highest figure since the end of 2019, when it hit 7.1%.

Wellington and Dunedin also recorded jumps in the amount of loss making resales, up to 3.4% and 3.1% from 2.6% and 2.2% respectively.

Results in Hamilton, Tauranga and Christchurch were steadier, but more properties sold at a loss than previously, at 2.6%, 2.0% and 1.6%.

CoreLogic chief property economist Kelvin Davidson said the weakening trend in resales that had emerged earlier in the year had become even clearer over the past three months

It was now past the turning point as the wider housing market downturn affected homeowners’ ability to sell above their original purchase price, he said.

Chris McKeen/Stuff In Auckland, 5.8% of properties resold at a loss in the three months to September.

“There is now a bit more pain and a bit less gain for sellers, as listings and interest rates have risen, mortgage credit has tightened, and property values themselves have dropped.

“Auckland is a bit weaker than other parts of the country, but that fits as the downturn in Auckland has been more significant.”

The impact of a downturn on resale performance was slow moving, because the average hold period was seven to eight years, and that meant the vast majority of resellers would be sitting on large capital gains, he said.

“Even though profits are less than they would have been last year, they are still significant. But there is an impact with gains becoming less common, and the dollar value of those gains falling quite quickly.”

In dollar terms, the national median resale profit last quarter remained high at $331,000, but that was down from the peak of $440,000 at the end of last year.

Auckland’s median resale profit was $438,401, down from $618,000 at the start of this year.

Tauranga and Wellington also had median resale profits of over $400,000, but Wellington’s had dropped by around $200,000 from the market peak late last year.

The median resale profits in Hamilton, Christchurch and Dunedin were $368,000, $270,000, and $300,500 respectively.

Supplied CoreLogic chief property economist Kelvin Davidson says most people can still sell their properties for a profit.

Davidson said this showed the impact of the downturn, but that while further weakness lay ahead, context was important.

In 2000 and 2001, it was common for the profit making share of resales to be as low as 75%, and in the post-global financial crisis period, the figure was often as low as 80%, he said.

“While it’s uncertain if we’ll get there again, historical data suggests profit-making resales could fall as low as 90%, or even lower, over coming quarters, as existing borrowers reprice from previous low rates onto a higher repayment schedule, potentially forcing faster sales.”

If unemployment stayed low, the figures might not move to the same extent as happened in the previous downturns, he said.

“The gain percentage is set to continue to decline, and the pain share to rise. But while resale potential is weaker, it is not weak, and most people can still sell for a profit.”

The softer resale performance was evident across owner types and property types, with profit-making apartment sales at the lowest point since early 2015 at 82.4%.

But the national median resale loss across the board did not change much, it was around $41,000, up from $40,000 in the previous quarter. Of the loss-making sales, 31% were properties that had been held for less than a year.