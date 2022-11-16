Is this the cutest house in New Zealand?

Jeremy and Gemma Eyles love their Nelson home but Gemma’s “head has been turned” by an ultra-modern house.

Every now and then, a parcel of tea will turn up on the doorstep of this quirky Nelson cottage.

That is because the historic home from the 1860s – considered Nelson’s most-photographed – was once a tearoom. It has also been a silversmith’s, Airbnb, secondhand bookshop and antique shop.

For the past six years, it has been the beloved home of Gemma and Jeremy Eyles, a banker and bookstore manager, who have decorated it and filled it with collections that reflect their vibrant personalities.

For Gemma, the 100m² home – on a 126m² section – was a welcome reprieve: The couple moved from Auckland after finding traffic and stress were worsening Gemma’s recovery from a debilitating car accident.

But now, her “head has been turned”, Jeremy says. They are looking to buy an ultra-modern home with lots of glass and sea views.

The cottage is now for sale by auction on December 7 (if not sold prior)

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF The wallpaper in the front room of the cottage.

Gemma told Stuff earlier this year that when they bought the house, it was “musty” in the first two rooms which were in use as an antique shop. “All the curtains were red velvet, ugly as heck but good. It had sponge-y 1980s salmon pink carpet throughout.

“The rest of the house had been tastefully done,” she said.

“The building was built in the 1860s but the front is from the 1980s. The light switches, archways are very 1980s.”

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF The couple have loved living in the historic Nile St West/South St area.

“We were living the dream when all of a sudden, she realised there might be something different out there,” Jeremy says.

“She has always said either retro or ultra modern. The new house has a view, lots of glass, it is a lot more private.”

Jeremy says the house’s quirkiness and central location will appeal to somebody in a “heart buy”.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF The wallpaper in one of the upstairs bedrooms.

“Someone is going to see it and love it. This sort of place does not come up very often in the dress circle. The sort of person that is going to buy it is not a head buyer.”

He says Gemma is already planning how she will put her mark on the new place, imagining a mid-century modern aesthetic.

“She is already picking wallpaper for a big feature wall,” he says. “It will definitely be a Gemma house.”

The house at 12 Nile St West is being marketed by Martin Wilkie and Robin Goetzke, from Ray White Nelson. Their marketing suggests it is “the cutest house in New Zealand”.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF The upstairs bedrooms both have sloping walls.

The listing says the two-bedroom home “has withstood the test of time”.

“And after many years of turning this timeless classic into the masterpiece it is today, it is now time for our owners to say goodbye and allow a new keeper to call this iconic piece of Nelson home.

“Walking through the white picket fence into this home, one can only begin to appreciate the work that has been done here and the character which is ever present.

“The bright and unique dining area is connected to the living room by rounded archways, giving the feeling of stepping into a different home in each room. The living area offers privacy to relax and the recently added heat pump will ensure to keep you warm in winter.”

The house has an elevated deck and the courtyard boasts a spa pool to relax in.

“The bathroom offers charm and a sense of past while still offering all the luxuries that the 21st century has to offer. Upstairs, separated by a superb hall, the good-sized bedrooms offer space and will allow you to get carried away in your dreams at night.”

The house has a September 2021 rateable value of $710,000.