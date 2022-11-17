Wellington house prices have biggest annual drop on record: Trade Me

A year-on-year house price fall is likely to have wiped out the last year of capital gains for many buyers.

Wellington property prices fell by a record-breaking 7% over the year to October, and are down by more than $100,000 from the market high, Trade Me Property says.

The property website’s latest price indexputs Wellington’s average asking price at $871,050 in October, down by 6.9%, or $64,350, from $935,400 at the same time last year.

Trade Me Property sales director Gavin Lloyd said it was the region’s largest annual drop on record, and followed an annual fall of 3% last month.

The region’s average asking price was now $122,000 lower than the all-time high of $993,150 in March, he said.

“What goes up must come down, and following the meteoric price increases seen in the Wellington market over the past few years, October marked a massive turning point for the region.”

But it was a change that would be welcome news for many, particularly first home buyers, he said.

The most expensive district in the region last month was Wellington City, with an average asking price of $972,900. It was followed by Porirua, with $970,600, and Kāpiti Coast, with $912,800.

On a national basis, the average asking price was up 1.2% annually to $904,050 in October, from $896,200 last month.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Property prices in the Wellington region fell by 7% over the year to October.

It followed six consecutive months of decline in the national average, but it was the smallest price increase since October 2019, Lloyd said.

“This is the first time we have seen an annual increase of less than 5% since April 2020, at the beginning of the pandemic.”

The Wellington region was not alone in recording an annual drop in prices last month, with average asking prices also down year-on-year in three other regions.

Hawke’s Bay’s average asking price fell 3% to $793,550 in October, while Manawatū/Whanganui dropped 2% to $616,100.

In the Auckland region, the average asking price was down 3% to $1.14m in October, from $1.18m at the same time last year. But it was up by 2% on last month’s average of $1.12m.

Within the region, the most expensive district was Waiheke, with an average asking price of $1.86m, followed by the North Shore with $1.38m, and Rodney with $1.33m.

Some regions bucked the declining trend. West Coast, Taranaki, Northland and Canterbury all had annual price increases of more than 10%, at 16.9%, 16.6%, 11.9%, and 10.7% respectively.

While prices were a mixed bag around the country, the supply of property increased annually in every region, with the biggest jumps in Nelson/Tasman (up 84%), Waikato (up 82%), and Northland (up 70%).

Supplied Trade Me Property sales director Gavin Lloyd says property supply was up 43% annually in October.

Lloyd said supply nationwide rose by 43% in October. Last month also saw the highest number of listings ever recorded.

In contrast, demand nationwide fell by 17% annually in October, with Gisborne, Auckland, and Canterbury recording the biggest drops on a regional basis.

The market often picked up during the warmer months, he said.

Trade Me’s data followed Quotable Value figures last week, which showed house prices had dropped by more than 10% in seven centres since the start of the year, with Wellington’s fall, of 17.6%, the biggest decline.