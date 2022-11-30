Widow's downsizing and future-proofing move leaves 'the good life' available

Sue Cooper built the home with her late husband, but has made the call to downsize and move to Christchurch.

Canterbury retiree Sue Cooper is leaving her energy-efficient architectural home with its expansive views over Akaroa Harbour because it’s time to downsize and future-proof.

A new owner, who will benefit from the modern home’s comfort, had better love horticulture: The 4.64 hectare property has been planted out with an edible garden, including 80 productive olive trees.

The home is only five years old, but the trees were planted a decade before that, and are producing 50 to 60 litres of oil a year.

Cooper says harvesting the olives, before they are sent away to be pressed, takes a village.

“Family and friends helped with harvest. It becomes quite a sociable event. [Then] we just give it away to friends. I’m forever handing out oil wherever I go.”

She says she will miss the olives: “It’s a very good hobby.”

The property’s orchard also includes plums, nectarines, peaches, quince, fig, heritage apples, pears, feijoa hedges and pomegranates.

Supplied Cooper is leaving some sculptures in place in the garden, including this horse among the olive trees.

“We set it up as an edible garden - everything that’s been planted is edible,” Cooper says. “I don’t have a big vege plot, but there’s much more room for expansion and potential growth of vegetables.”

Cooper says she made the decision to move to Christchurch after her husband died two years ago, and as her mobility is on the decline.

The section has easy access, but at 74, she fears not being able to drive some time in the future.

Supplied Cooper says she and her husband chose the wallpaper for “something different”.

She and her husband renovated many older houses, but says this one has been a joy to live in.

The three-bedroom, three-bathroom, 225 m² home was built with high spec MagRoc structurally insulated panels (SIPs), meaning it is cool in summer and a steady 22 degrees in winter.

Cooper says she’s enjoyed the home’s high performance.

“It does what it’s supposed to do. I have a gas fire, and apart from that, you only need a boost with a fan heater if it’s grey for two or three days.”

She says winter power bills are less than $300 a month.

Supplied The kitchen won Canterbury Kitchen of the Year 2018 for designer Ingrid Geldof.

The kitchen won its designer, Ingrid Geldof, a National Kitchen and Bathroom Association of New Zealand (NKBA) design award in 2018. Geldof said at the time that it was one of her favourite ever kitchens.

“I love the simplicity and its elegance, it is not symmetrical but it is balanced and it has exquisite fine detailing,” she said.

The kitchen has a Corian benchtop, handle-less soft close oak cabinetry in melamine, chosen to withstand the high UV environment.

The property, at 750 Rue Pompallier, Akaroa, is being marketed by Alex Cooney and Courtney Doig, of Colliers, and will be offered for sale at auction on December 8, if not sold before.

Cooney says it’s a “cracking property”.

“There aren’t too many lifestyle properties in that area, particularly with the views this one has, and such a modern home.”

Supplied The agent says there are not many lifestyle properties with this view in the area.

He said it is difficult to provide a price expectation for the property, which currently has an RV of (although it is undergoing a subdivision).

“We’ve had some feedback that starts with a three, and some below that as well.”

His listing describes the home with three double bedrooms, each with its own ensuite. The wrap-around deck overlooks a (combined) spa/swim pool.

Supplied Indoor outdoor living is easy.

“Further practicalities of this property extend to the internally accessed double garage with laundry alcove, ample storage, Bosch water heating system and garden/tree irrigation,” the listing says.

Cooper believes the property will be suitable for a family or someone who wants a lifestyle block:

“It’s only four hectares, but someone who has an interest in the fact it’s productive and ever-changing.

“It’s pretty green and lush and abundant.”