Abandoned 70s A-frame with ladder to secret beach sells at auction
The uninsured and uninhabited A-frame at Governors Bay that attracted huge interest from potential buyers has sold at auction for $614,000, following negotiations after the price was stalled at $540,000.
The property was described by listing agents Gemma Aitken and Alison Aitken of Harcourts Grenadier Real Estate as an “as-is, where-is” property, and a renovation that would be “a challenge that’s not for the faint-hearted”.
The location was the drawcard, not just for the views, or the night sky (the listing said it was perfect for star gazers), but for the waterfront position. There is access to a private bay at the bottom of the 8360m² section – the locals call it Secret Beach.
“The pathway leads into a council reserve paper road, and there’s a ladder down to the beach,” Gemma Aitken said.
The house is in original condition. Exposed beams follow the line of the steep roof, creating high peaked ceilings in the bedrooms on the upper level. It is not technically open plan, but there is a large serving window between the kitchen and living-dining room.
Concept plans for a rebuilt house utilising the existing footprint were provided by Wanaka-based AJ Architectural Design.
Aitken said the owners have purchased an existing home “over the hill in Sumner”. “They are not returning here and have made clear their intention to concede and pass this on to another.”
The property is at 445 Governors Bay Road.